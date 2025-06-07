UFC 316: Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison: Live round-by-round updates

Julianna Pena defends her bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison in a fascinating co-main event clash at UFC 316. This is a fight pulsing with tension, and the winner might potentially earn a blockbuster showdown with Amanda Nunes.

Pena enters the bout as a two-time UFC women's bantamweight champion. Her split decision win over Raquel Pennington showed once again that she can dig deep and outlast experienced veterans in tough battles.

She has been accusing Harrison of being a weight bully. Pena also levied cheating accusations after claiming Harrison may have potentially abused steroids during her career.

Harrison brings Olympic-level wrestling pedigree and an evolving MMA game to the cage. She earned her title shot with a hard-fought win over Ketlen Vieira.

This matchup feels like a race against the clock. Harrison’s strength and top control could be dominant early, but Pena has made a career out of breaking opponents as the fight wears on.

Don't miss UFC 316, live from Prudential Center on June 7. Prelims start at 8 pm ET. Main card kicks off at 10 pm ET.

Round 1

Harrison starts the fight in the southpaw stance and opens early with a straight kick to the midsection. Pena is circling to the right, trying to create an angle for the straight right hand. Harrison initiates the clinch against the fence and takes her opponent down. Pena is doing a great job fighting Harrison's top control with the butterfly guards. Pena lands a few illegal upkicks and gets a point deducted immediately. They resume the action on the feet, and Harrison catches Pena with a check right hook.

Our score: 10-8 Harrison

Round 2

Good straight left-hand connection from Harrison. She connects with the inside left kick and tries to close the distance. Pena hasn't landed any significant strikes up to this mark. Harrison initiates the clinch again and lands a few knees to create some space for the takedown. She drops to the double leg attempt, but Pena is doing a great job of defending the takedowns.

Harrison goes over-under with her clinch control and takes Pena down with ease. Pena tries to secure the left hand for an armbar. Harrison reverses the position and ends up on Pena's back. She's fighting the hands now and flattens out Pena. Harrison transitions to top control and tries to squeeze in the arm triangle. She needs to turn Pena into the crack of her left elbow if she wants to get the submission. Harrison gets the kimura in the exchange, and Pena taps immediately. And we have a new UFC women's bantamweight champion!

Official Result

Kayla Harrison defeats Julianna Pena by submission (kimura lock) at the 4:55 mark of the second round.

