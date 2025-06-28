UFC 317 fighter cut from roster after missing weight by 10 pounds for short-notice clash

An undefeated MMA prospect's promotional debut at UFC 317 was scrapped after he missed weight by 10 pounds. The fighter was subsequently cut from the multi-billion-dollar organization.

Christopher Ewert was signed to replace Sedriques Dumas on short notice to face Jackson McVey in a middleweight bout on the early preliminary card of UFC 317 this weekend. However, during the weigh-ins on Friday, Ewert was found 10 pounds overweight, resulting in the fight getting called off.

According to the reports, the promotion is looking for a new opponent for McVey, who weighed at 185 pounds. Unfortunately for Ewert, he was released from the company.

Check out MMA Orbit's X post below:

Notably, the emerging Chilean was originally slated to face Yuri Panferov on Aug. 2 on 'Dana White's Contender Series'. Instead, 'El Tanke' was asked to take the position of Dumas on short notice as 'The Reaper' is bound by a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor, barring him from traveling 100 miles from his home. For context, Dumas was arrested earlier this year in Escambia County, Florida, for home invasion and violence, among other counts.

As of now, UFC 317 consists of 11 fights and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The headliner features a vacant lightweight title matchup between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. In the co-main event, reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his fourth flyweight title defense against Kai Kara-France. The main card also features interesting matchups between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van, as well as Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano.

Islam Makhachev makes fun UFC 317 main event

Earlier this year after UFC 315, Islam Makhachev gave up his lightweight throne and moved up to welterweight to pursue a second belt. He is expected to challenge reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena next.

As a result, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are now set to contest for the vacant 155-pound belt in the main event of UFC 317 this Saturday. Ahead of the highly anticipated title fight, Makhachev spoke to MMA journalist Mike Bohn and took a dig at Topuria and Oliveira.

The Dagestani fighter hilariously urged everyone to promote the main event, saying:

''Brother I just feel bad man, nobody speak about International Fight Week. Nobody speak about main event. What is this, man? Please, let’s promote a little bit.”

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

