UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

UFC 318 will feature a BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier in the main event. Notably, it will be Poirier's last MMA outing as the eighth pay-per-view event of the year takes place in front of his home audience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on July 19.

Ad

In the co-main event, No. 13-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa makes his octagon comeback against Roman Kopylov, who sits just below him. The two were originally scheduled to face each other at UFC 317 last month. However, the former title challenger pulled out due to illness.

The main card has numerous notable fighters, including Kevin Holland, Dan Ige, and Michael Johnson, who will be looking to make the evening memorable for combat sports fans across the globe.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What time is the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight?

The UFC 318 pay-per-view card consists of 14 fights in total, featuring 10 ranked fighters. The early prelims start at 6:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:30 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on July 19, followed by preliminary bouts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. The main card will begin at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

Ad

How to watch the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight?

The early preliminary round of UFC 317 is available to American audiences via UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The prelims can also be streamed on ESPN. However, the main card is available for pay-per-view on ESPN+ for $79.99.

TNT Sports will broadcast the entire evening's action for fight fans in the United Kingdom. For Indian fans, the event will be broadcast live on Sony LIV. JioTV will also provide free live streaming of the event to Jio users.

Ad

Main Card Fighters

Max Holloway (C) vs. Dustin Poirier (UFC BMF championship)

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Preliminary Card Fighters

Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen (middleweight)

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)

Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin (middleweight)

Early preliminary card fighters

Ad

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov (welterweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey (middleweight)

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari (women’s flyweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.