UFC 318 rivals Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier plot memorable Hawaii meetup

UFC 318 opponents Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier were captured sharing a wholesome backstage moment after their five-round battle. During the interaction, the two agreed to a meetup in Hawaii.Holloway successfully defended his BMF title by defeating Poirier via unanimous decision in the UFC 318 headliner. 'The Diamond' subsequently retired from combat sports and laid down his gloves inside the octagon. Holloway and Poirier have served one another as the best of rivals.'Blessed' has faced Poirier three times inside the UFC Octagon, first in 2012, then in 2019, and most recently in 2025. Poirier won two of these matchups while the Hawaiian delivered the final blow. Holloway looked like a completely different fighter in their third and final meeting, showing increased power in his punches and dropping Poirier twice. He outlanded Poirier with a higher volume of strikes and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.During their backstage interaction, the two discussed their fight, and Holloway mentioned that he wanted to gift his signed gloves to Poirier. In response, Poirier suggested meeting up in Hawaii, and Holloway agreed.Check out the post below:Max Holloway eyes rematch against Ilia Topuria after spoiling Dustin Poirier's retirement partyMax Holloway named Ilia Topuria as his next desired opponent, after his triumph against the retiring Dustin Poirier.Holloway faced Topuria for the featherweight crown at UFC 308. He started the bout positively but suffered a knockout loss in Round 3. This was the first time that Holloway had been knocked out in his entire fighting career. After defeating Poirier last weekend, he stated during his post-fight interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes that he wants revenge against 'El Matador.'&quot;For sure. For doing what he did to me. The first man to [knock me out]. Of course I want revenge.&quot;Check out Max Holloway's comments below: