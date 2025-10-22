UFC 321 purses and payouts: How much have Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Mackenzie Dern, and others previously made? 

UFC 321 is just around the corner. The 11th pay-per-view card of the year, which will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, is set to take place on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.The co-main event features a strawweight matchup between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba for the vacant throne. Notably, then-champion Zhang Weili gave away her belt and moved up to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title at UFC 322 next month. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAspinall (15-3), who successfully defended his interim title by knocking out Curtis Blaydes in a rematch at UFC 304, reportedly earned $500,000 in addition to a share of the PPV buys. The Brit also received a $100,000 bonus for his strong performance.Meanwhile, Gane is on a two-fight win streak after suffering a devastating opening-round submission loss against Jon Jones at UFC 285 in 2023. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 310 last year, the Frenchman secured a split decision victory over Alexander Volkov, reportedly earning around $360,000. Notably, 'Bon Gamin' took home a paycheck of $782,000, which included base salary with sponsorships, according to MMA Salaries.Dern is coming off a third-round submission win over Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 101 earlier this year. According to reports, the 32-year-old received $520,000 for her strong performance. As for Jandiroba, she is on a five-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 314, earning a paycheck of $111,000.MMA Fighting reported that Umar Nurmagomedov received $100,000 after failing to capture the bantamweight crown from Merab Dvalishvili. The Dagestani's opponent Mario Bautista, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Patchy Mix at UFC 316, reportedly received $260,000.Main card fighters Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida, who will compete in a heavyweight bout, earned $311,000 and $110,000, respectively, for their recent octagon appearances.