  UFC 321 purses and payouts: How much have Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Mackenzie Dern, and others previously made? 

UFC 321 purses and payouts: How much have Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Mackenzie Dern, and others previously made? 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 22, 2025 05:34 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) faces Ciryl Gane (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Tom Aspinall (left) faces Ciryl Gane (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC 321 is just around the corner. The 11th pay-per-view card of the year, which will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, is set to take place on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The co-main event features a strawweight matchup between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba for the vacant throne. Notably, then-champion Zhang Weili gave away her belt and moved up to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title at UFC 322 next month.

Aspinall (15-3), who successfully defended his interim title by knocking out Curtis Blaydes in a rematch at UFC 304, reportedly earned $500,000 in addition to a share of the PPV buys. The Brit also received a $100,000 bonus for his strong performance.

Meanwhile, Gane is on a two-fight win streak after suffering a devastating opening-round submission loss against Jon Jones at UFC 285 in 2023. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 310 last year, the Frenchman secured a split decision victory over Alexander Volkov, reportedly earning around $360,000. Notably, 'Bon Gamin' took home a paycheck of $782,000, which included base salary with sponsorships, according to MMA Salaries.

Dern is coming off a third-round submission win over Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 101 earlier this year. According to reports, the 32-year-old received $520,000 for her strong performance. As for Jandiroba, she is on a five-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 314, earning a paycheck of $111,000.

MMA Fighting reported that Umar Nurmagomedov received $100,000 after failing to capture the bantamweight crown from Merab Dvalishvili. The Dagestani's opponent Mario Bautista, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Patchy Mix at UFC 316, reportedly received $260,000.

Main card fighters Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida, who will compete in a heavyweight bout, earned $311,000 and $110,000, respectively, for their recent octagon appearances.

