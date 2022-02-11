UFC 4 update: Giga Chikadze and Magomed Ankalaev finally added to roster

In the latest patch, EA Sports has added two new fighters to the UFC 4 game - Giga Chikadze and Magomed Ankalaev - as revealed by EA Sports UFC's official Twitter handle.

Chikadze burst onto the scene after his high-profile victories against Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza in 2021. 'Ninja' features in the latest patch update with a 4.5-star rating in striking and similar credentials in health.

The Georgian put together a phenomenal seven-fight winning streak in the featherweight division but suffered his first loss in the UFC at the hands of Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev has been an ominous presence in the light heavyweight division since 2018. With four finishes in his last seven fights, the 29-year-old will now feature in the UFC 4 game with a 4.5-star rating in the striking department.

The Russian is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC and is inching closer to a championship opportunity with each win. He is set to take on former title challenger Thiago Santos in his next bout.

Who are the 5 star fighters in UFC 4?

While the majority of fighters in UFC 4 boast an overall rating of 4 and 4.5 stars, there are some elite-level fighters on the game's roster who have an overall score of 5 stars.

Valentina Shevchenko, Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes and Khabib Nurmagomedov were previously the only fighters with a five-star rating. Last year, Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway and Daniel Cormier were added to this elite list of fighters.

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared on a weigh-in show before UFC 260 last year to present Daniel Cormier with a five-star medal. In response, an ecstatic 'DC' said:

"Listen, this is the real deal Khabib. I am very excited about this. For a man that has accomplished just about everything, this makes me excited. To get it from my friend here, my brother, thank you! I appreciate it."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov give Daniel Cormier the five-star medal below:

