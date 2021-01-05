UFC on ABC: Full card, start time and TV info

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar are set to headline the January 16 UFC Fight Night card as the promotion returns to network TV.
It was recently announced by their broadcasting partner ESPN that the main card for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event, featuring Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar as the headliner, will broadcast live on ABC.
The January 16 fight will also see UFC returning to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in the first event of the new year.
UFC Fight Island 7: Time and Full Card
As per ESPN, the main card on ABC will start from 3 p.m. ET on January 16, 2021, live from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The same will also stream on ESPN+. The prelims can be watched on ESPN+ fro, 12 p.m. ET onwards.
The full card of UFC Fight Island 7 is given below:
Main Card:
Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar
Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang
Undercard:
Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa
Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico
Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo
David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev
Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese
Warlley Alves vs. Christian Aguilera
Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Wu Yanan vs. Bethe Correia
Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy
UFC Fight Island 7 Headliner: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar
Previously UFC appeared on network TV with their earlier deal with FOX, which ran its course in December 2018. Since the beginning of 2019, they have a partnership with ESPN, which has seen them step away from network broadcasting.
However, the latest deal UFC has signed with ESPN allowed them to have access to Disney's massive media empire and return to network TV on ABC.
Fans can expect a spectacular headliner at this event as former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will be facing Calvin Kattar in a long-awaited fight.
Holloway has not had the best fortune in his last two fights, as he fought twice and lost to the current champion, Alexander Volkanovski both times.
Kattar is coming into this fight on the back of a couple of impressive bouts, having fought twice and won both times last year. But Kattar has something to prove as well. Currently ranked at No. 6, a win against the former champion would boost his ranking and help him get a better position in the division for a possible future title shot.Published 05 Jan 2021, 23:07 IST