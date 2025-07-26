UFC Abu Dhabi: Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Abu Dhabi Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight fight. Scheduled for three, five-minute, rounds, it is also set to open the main card of the evening.Krylov enters the octagon as a 40-fight veteran with a 30-10 record, 12 knockouts/TKOs, and 16 submissions. He has never fought for a UFC title, but he has faced former and future champions, as well as contenders. Unfortunately for him, he was recently knocked out cold by Dominick Reyes.This could prove problematic for him against a heavy-handed foe like Guskov, who is 17-3, with 14 knockouts/TKOs and three submissions. Guskov is currently on a three-fight win streak, all finishes. Nevertheless, DraftKings Sportsbook still favors Krylov, listing him as a -198 favorite, with Guskov being a +164 underdog.The card begins at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time). However, the Krylov vs. Guskov fight is estimated for a 3:15 PM E.T. / 12:15 PM P.T. / 11:15 PM G.S.T. start time.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight fight.UFC Abu Dhabi: Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan GuskovRound 1:Round 2:Round 3: