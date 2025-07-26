  • home icon
  • UFC Abu Dhabi: Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Abu Dhabi: Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 26, 2025 09:32 GMT
Nikita Krylov (left) vs. Bogdan Guskov (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

The UFC Abu Dhabi Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight fight. Scheduled for three, five-minute, rounds, it is also set to open the main card of the evening.

Krylov enters the octagon as a 40-fight veteran with a 30-10 record, 12 knockouts/TKOs, and 16 submissions. He has never fought for a UFC title, but he has faced former and future champions, as well as contenders. Unfortunately for him, he was recently knocked out cold by Dominick Reyes.

This could prove problematic for him against a heavy-handed foe like Guskov, who is 17-3, with 14 knockouts/TKOs and three submissions. Guskov is currently on a three-fight win streak, all finishes. Nevertheless, DraftKings Sportsbook still favors Krylov, listing him as a -198 favorite, with Guskov being a +164 underdog.

The card begins at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time). However, the Krylov vs. Guskov fight is estimated for a 3:15 PM E.T. / 12:15 PM P.T. / 11:15 PM G.S.T. start time.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight fight.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
