  UFC Abu Dhabi: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Abu Dhabi: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 26, 2025 09:32 GMT
shara
Sharabutdin Magomedov (left) vs. Marc-André Barriault (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

The UFC Abu Dhabi Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight fight scheduled for three, five-minute, rounds.

Magomedov, once an undefeated striking dynamo, is now 15-1, with 12 knockouts/TKOs. He is coming off a humbling unanimous decision loss to the elusive Michael 'Venom' Page, who subjected him to a striking masterclass. A second consecutive loss would massively derail his hype train.

While Magomedov cannot afford to lose, Barriault can't either, as he finally has some momentum. At 17-9 (1), with 11 knockouts/TKOs and one submission, Barriault is a finisher whose success in the cage has been inconsistent. He just rebounded from a three-fight losing streak by beating Bruno Silva.

also-read-trending Trending

It's his first glimpse of light since 2023, but he's still expected to lose. Magomedov is a -650 favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Barriault, meanwhile, is a +470 underdog. The card starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time).

However, the Magomedov vs. Barriault fight is estimated for a 4:15 PM E.T. / 1:15 PM P.T. / 12:15 AM G.S.T. start time.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
bell-icon Manage notifications