UFC Abu Dhabi: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Abu Dhabi Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight fight scheduled for three, five-minute, rounds.Magomedov, once an undefeated striking dynamo, is now 15-1, with 12 knockouts/TKOs. He is coming off a humbling unanimous decision loss to the elusive Michael 'Venom' Page, who subjected him to a striking masterclass. A second consecutive loss would massively derail his hype train.While Magomedov cannot afford to lose, Barriault can't either, as he finally has some momentum. At 17-9 (1), with 11 knockouts/TKOs and one submission, Barriault is a finisher whose success in the cage has been inconsistent. He just rebounded from a three-fight losing streak by beating Bruno Silva.It's his first glimpse of light since 2023, but he's still expected to lose. Magomedov is a -650 favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Barriault, meanwhile, is a +470 underdog. The card starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time).However, the Magomedov vs. Barriault fight is estimated for a 4:15 PM E.T. / 1:15 PM P.T. / 12:15 AM G.S.T. start time.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight fight.UFC Abu Dhabi: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André BarriaultRound 1:Round 2:Round 3: