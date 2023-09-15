UFC alum brings up FBI after last three defendants in the Whitmer kidnapping case are acquitted

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields has waded into the controversy surrounding the trial of those accused in the kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The case garnered widespread attention during the 2020 election.

In the recent development of the case, William Null, Michael Null, and Eric Molitor were acquitted of charges related to providing support for a terrorist act and a weapons charge. They were among 14 individuals accused of conspiring to kidnap Governor Whitmer from her vacation residence in 2020.

Following this development, Jake Shields took to Twitter to voice his concerns, suggesting:

"Because the FBI is who planned out the Whitmer kidnapping"

So far, nine men have been convicted in connection with the plot, and two others were previously acquitted. Prosecutors argued that the group's motivation stemmed from unfounded rumors about the 2020 presidential election being stolen and their opposition to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Whitmer's administration.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields weighs in on upcoming Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to square off in the co-main event of the upcoming Misfits Boxing Prime Card scheduled for October 14 in Manchester, UK, with KSI and Tommy Fury headlining the event.

The lead-up to this fight has been nothing short of personal, marked by relentless trolling from Dillon Danis, targeting not only Logan Paul but also his fiancee, Nina Agdal, on social media.

Former UFC welterweight title contender Jake Shields shared his thoughts on the fight and the intense promotional efforts surrounding it. According to Shields, both Paul and Danis seem to be more interested in marketing the event than the actual bout itself.

Shields acknowledged Dillon Danis's success in marketing himself, particularly in recent weeks, as he witnessed a significant surge in his social media following. Shields commented:

"I think both of those guys aren't really into fighting, they're more into marketing. And Dillon's done a great job marketing himself. I don't think he really wants to fight. He's gotten a huge win out of this press-wise, and he's got like 500,000 new followers. For him, he's already got what he wants out of this other than the payday. I could see one of these guys pulling the fight... Dillon's definitely had the PR win; he's done some little brutal but hilarious social media posts."

Check out former UFC fighter Jake Shields' comments below: