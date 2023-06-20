UFC alum and OF fighter Kay Hansen stuns fans posing topless for "first ever real vacation"

Former UFC star Kay Hansen recently posted a couple of vacation pictures that stunned fans and raised temperatures. The 23-year-old also revealed that it was her first-ever "real vacation" as she posed suggestively in a state of undress.

In a recent Instagram post, Hansen revealed that she was holidaying on a ship and wrote in the caption:

"Fun fact: this is my first ever real vacation. I’ve done small weekend trips but never anything long because I’ve always been in camps. It’s nice to sit back and treat yourself here and here. Plus there’s a gym on the ship."

Fans were impressed by her stunning pictures and expressed their thoughts in the comments section of Hansen's Instagram post.

One fan wished Kay Hansen a happy holiday and wrote:

"Enjoy the time relaxing while you got it."

A user stated that Hansen earned a well-deserved vacation, writing:

"Absolutely deserving of this trip!! Live it up!!"

One fan joked:

"You en route to my heart?"

Another fan wrote:

"Your FIRST vacation?!? Wow. Very happy for you. Veeerrry. And we see you are relaxing fast. Very comfortable. Lol. Thanks."

One user praised Hansen, stating:

"You are so beautiful."

Another user wrote:

"So gorgeous hope you have a great vacation."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @kayhansenmma on Instagram

When Kay Hansen was linked to transgender fighter Fallon Fox in a fake viral tweet

Former UFC women's strawweight Kay Hansen once got linked to transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox and had to debunk certain claims that went viral on social media.

Fox is the first MMA fighter to come out as transgender in March 2013 and later compete in a professional bout. As a result of her unique situation, Fox has come under fire from many fans, fellow fighters, and the media who are against male-to-female transgender fighters competing in women's mixed martial arts.

One of the most radioactive moments in Fox's career was her last fight against Tamikka Brents in September 2014, when 'The Queen of Swords' knocked out her opponent and fractured her skull in the process.

While Brents is the only opponent to have her skull fractured by Fox, popular internet personality Dr. Anastasia Loupis once tweeted that Fallon Fox also broke Hansen's skull during a fight by posting an image of Hansen with a bloodied face.

However, Kay Hansen soon took to Twitter to rubbish those claims and chastized Dr. Loupis for spreading false claims. She quote-tweeted:

"No she didn’t, lol. I never fought Fallon Fox. I’ll say it once, and I’ll say it again. Stop using my photo [from a completely different fight] to push your personal agenda. Check your facts before you spread misinformation."

Kay Hansen @KayHansenMMA Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis @DrLoupis Fallon Fox, a transgender MMA fighter, has now broken 2 female opponents' skulls. A man beating on women and named "Bravest Athlete" in 2020. The hate for women is real. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fallon_Fox No she didn't lol. I never fought Fallon fox. I'll say it once and I'll say it again. Stop using my photo (from a completely different fight) to push your personal agenda. Check your facts before you spread misinformation.

