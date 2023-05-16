UFC alum Roxanne Modafferi picks a side in transgender MMA fighters vs. female athletes debate

UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi has weighed in on the burning debate of transgender MMA fighters competing against cisgender women. While the trans vs. cisgender debate has recently taken all sports by storm, many believe it to be even more relevant in the sport of MMA where athletes are trained to deal damage on their opponents with intent.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gains, who is opposing the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports, recently called for renowned female athletes to break their silence in the subject. Modafferi responded, finally picking a side.

'The Happy Warrior' believes the idea can be entertained given both parties' consent, citing the example of some of her own jiu-jitsu exhibition matches. However, the UFC alum clarified that she would only prefer fighting cisgender women when it comes to serious competition. The 40-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"I’ll go! I think consent is needed.I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However,if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold.I might do exhibition but not be forced."

Roxanne Modafferi @Roxyfighter Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_



Day 4: Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices.Day 4: @allysonfelix what do you think about males competing against women? Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices. Day 4: @allysonfelix what do you think about males competing against women? I’ll go! I think consent is needed.I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However,if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold.I might do exhibition but not be forced. twitter.com/riley_gaines_/… I’ll go! I think consent is needed.I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However,if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold.I might do exhibition but not be forced. twitter.com/riley_gaines_/…

"Get this girl a Wheaties cover" - MMA Twitter rejoices Roxanne Modafferi weighing in on the transgender MMA fighter debate

A true pioneer of women's MMA, Roxanne Modafferi has been with the UFC since the Strikeforce days. While she never made it to title contention, 'The Happy Warrior' became widely respected throughout the sport over her 25-21 career. Modafferi finally hung up her gloves for good last year after going on a three fight skid.

The UFC veteran's words seemingly bear a lot of significance for fans on the transgender MMA fighter debate. Fans unanimously expressed their gratitude to the usually taciturn Roxanne Modafferi for speaking her mind.

Check out some comments below:

"And this is why you’re such a beloved and respected member, not only of the MMA community, but your also a pioneering force behind women achieving their athletic dreams! Thank you!"

"Thank you for using your voice to protect women's sports."

"100% reasonable. Thank you for using your voice. So needed and inspiring to others 🤍

"The majority stand with you Roxanne!!!"

"Wow now she got alot more respect I always thought she was a beast now she's that and more get this girl a Wheaties cover. What a champion."

Paul Toponce @PToponce @Roxyfighter And this is why you’re such a beloved and respected member, not only of the MMA community, but your also a pioneering force behind women achieving their athletic dreams! Thank you! @Roxyfighter And this is why you’re such a beloved and respected member, not only of the MMA community, but your also a pioneering force behind women achieving their athletic dreams! Thank you!

Adam Basford @CigfranOGymru @Roxyfighter I think this is perfectly reasonable. I think trans athletes should compete against other trans athletes in their own bracket. @Roxyfighter I think this is perfectly reasonable. I think trans athletes should compete against other trans athletes in their own bracket.

Marvin Rains @MarvinRains2 @Roxyfighter Wow now she got alot more respect I always thought she was a beast now she's that and more get this girl a Wheaties cover. What a champion. @Roxyfighter Wow now she got alot more respect I always thought she was a beast now she's that and more get this girl a Wheaties cover. What a champion.

Poll : 0 votes