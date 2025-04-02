UFC analyst explains how Justin Gaethje could secure Islam Makhachev fight with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira trading shots

An ex-UFC champion recently revealed that a fight between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje could be on the cards. With Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira both being quite vocal about their case for a title shot and going back and forth with one another, 'The Highlight' could find himself in yet another title fight.

Makhachev has dismissed Topuria's claim to a shot at gold. The Dagestani has made it clear that the former featherweight champion must get a win at lightweight before fighting for the belt. He's also been honest about his disinterest in rematching Oliveira, considering how one-sided their first fight was. Considering all the variables atop the 155-pound division, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has backed Gaethje for title contention.

Bisping recently advised the former BMF champion to simply allow Topuria and Oliveira to continue bickering and wait for the title shot to come his way. 'The Count' said:

''Now, Justin Gaethje hasn’t fought Islam Makhachev, so that would be a fresh title... I think we would all sign off on Justin Gaethje versus Islam Makhachev... So there’s Topuria being dismissive, there’s Oliveira talking sh*t. Topuria needs to prove himself apparently, according to the champ. Oliveira needs that last final fight to get over the hump to challenge for the belt and, in the meantime, you’ve got Justin Gaethje, a fan favorite, a company man that’s always putting on great fights.''

The UFC commentator added:

''All Justin Gaethje’s got to do is stay nice and quiet. Let these two keep chatting it up, talking a bit of sh*t, and Justin Gaethje might just emerge out of this as the winner, as the guy that gets to go up against Islam Makhachev.''

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (3:50):

Another UFC commentator also wants to see Justin Gaethje fight Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje made a strong case for a title shot with a unanimous decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 last month. In an interview with Bloody Elbow, UFC commentator Jon Anik expressed his admiration for Gaethje's performance and backed him to face Islam Makhachev next, saying:

''He absolutely should fight Islam Makhachev for the title. I don’t know that he could’ve done more with this showcase, and sometimes decision wins could be better than finishes, and I think in this instance, had there been a quick knockout, I actually think this is more useful.”

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (8:14):

