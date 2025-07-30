UFC analyst explains why Khamzat Chimaev beating Dricus du Plessis in title fight spells "disaster" for the promotion

UFC analyst Din Thomas recently weighed in on the chances of Khamzat Chimaev potentially beating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Thomas shared his concerns about Chimaev's availability if the undefeated fighter dethrones du Plessis.

Ad

Since bursting onto the UFC with three wins in 66 days, Chimaev has competed just five times over the past four years. If he captures the belt in Chicago, Thomas believes it could stall the division again.

His concern is rooted in reliability since being a bankable champion for the organization requires defending the title regularly against top contenders. Chimaev’s spotty schedule and past pullouts raise questions about whether he can deliver that kind of consistency.

Ad

Trending

Speaking in a recent conversation with veteran MMA journalist Mike Bohn, Thomas said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If Khamzat wins, it's a disaster. You can't tell me a part of you isn't just thinking, 'This fight might not actually happen.'... Some of these guys habitually struggle in just making it to the dance... I'm not going to be pessimistic about it and will say he's going to show up. But if he does show up and he's able to win, do we trust him to be able to show up and fight again? That's the thing." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

He added:

"Can he do it twice? Can he do it three times? Because we need movement. I hate when it's static and there's no movement in these divisions, and in order to be movement in the divisions, the champions have to fight."

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (23:00):

Ad

Gilbert Burns backs Dricus du Plessis to beat Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns knows both men competing at the UFC 319 main event well, and he's putting his money on Dricus du Plessis to retain the belt.

Burns trained extensively with the South African and fought Khamzat Chimaev in a back-and-forth battle at UFC 273. In his view, du Plessis is built for five rounds. He’s big for the division, deceptively strong, and carries a solid gas tank.

Ad

Previewing the clash in an interview with MMA Junkie, Burns said:

"If Chimaev doesn't finish him in the first, or give him one more round, the second round, I don't think he can. I think it's going to be a long night, and Dricus can keep coming, keep coming. He gets stronger as the rounds are going. The guy doesn't quit, he doesn't break so, I got to go with Dricus on that one."

Ad

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below (6:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.