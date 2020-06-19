UFC announces full fight cards for all Fight Island events in July

The UFC has announced the complete lineups for all events slated to go down in Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this July

The Fight Island series will kick off with UFC 251 on July 11 which is a stellar card that's headlined by a welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns

UFC Fight Island is finally ready

UFC president Dana White has been raving about his brainchild Fight Island for months now, without revealing the location. The promotion recently revealed that they've locked in on a location on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The decision to hold events outside United States was taken to enable the international UFC fighters to compete during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fight Island series will kick off with UFC 251 on July 11 which is a stellar card that's headlined by a welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns. UFC 251 also features a massive featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and an exciting bantamweight title fight between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan.

Following UFC 251, the next Fight Island card will go down on July 15. The event is headlined by a featherweight battle between Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar, and co-headlined by former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar versus Pedro Munhoz.

UFC Fight Night on July 18 is the penultimate fight card for the month of July. The event is headlined by a fight for the vacant flyweight title between former challenger Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo.

See the full lineup for these Fight Island cards below (h/t MMA Fighting)

UFC 251 – July 11

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Preliminary Card

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18

Main Card

Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25

Main Card | Start time TBD

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card | Start time TBD

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

