UFC announces full fight cards for all Fight Island events in July
The UFC has announced the complete lineups for all events slated to go down in Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this July.
UFC president Dana White has been raving about his brainchild Fight Island for months now, without revealing the location. The promotion recently revealed that they've locked in on a location on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The decision to hold events outside United States was taken to enable the international UFC fighters to compete during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fight Island series will kick off with UFC 251 on July 11 which is a stellar card that's headlined by a welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns. UFC 251 also features a massive featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and an exciting bantamweight title fight between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan.
Following UFC 251, the next Fight Island card will go down on July 15. The event is headlined by a featherweight battle between Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar, and co-headlined by former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar versus Pedro Munhoz.
UFC Fight Night on July 18 is the penultimate fight card for the month of July. The event is headlined by a fight for the vacant flyweight title between former challenger Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo.
See the full lineup for these Fight Island cards below (h/t MMA Fighting)
UFC 251 – July 11
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Preliminary Card
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15
Main Card
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Preliminary Card
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18
Main Card
- Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Preliminary Card
- Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25
Main Card | Start time TBD
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Preliminary Card | Start time TBD
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
.Published 19 Jun 2020, 23:35 IST