UFC anti-doping program 2024: Understanding the ‘Therapeutic Use Exemption’ provided in new policy as promotion enters post-USADA era

From January 2024, the UFC will be enlisting the services of Drug-Free Sports International to administer its anti-doping program. The shift in partners also comes with changes to its Therapeutic Use Exceptions liberties.

The change comes as the UFC ends its eight-year-old partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency by the end of the year. In a tweet, combat sports regulatory lawyer Erik Magraken shared screenshots of the world's premier MMA promotion's new guidelines on TUE, calling it more lenient.

Per the new policy on TUE, a fighter is allowed to use a banned substance during treatment provided it's known to bring a positive impact on their health and is substantiated by necessary medical evidence.

Additionally, the banned substance or method should not bring about any enhancements other than helping an athlete return to normal health.

The TUE only applies if the banned substance has no known permitted therapeutic alternatives that the fighter can reasonably obtain without undue burden at this place of residence in compliance with the applicable laws.

Furthermore, an athlete cannot avail the TUE liberty if the use of a banned substance or method is necessitated as a consequence of prior use of such substances, which was prohibited at the time of usage.

Dana White rages on USADA for ending UFC partnership on a sour note

In October, the USADA published a press release suggesting that it was opposing opinions regarding Conor McGregor's mandatory drug testing ahead of his UFC comeback.

That caused a rift between the MMA promoter and the independent drug tester, which eventually ended their eight-year partnership.

Suffice it to say Dana White was furious at the drug testing agency for the allegedly slanderous statements and ending their long-term partnership on a sour note.

During a media interaction, the promotion's CEO claimed that the hostile press release was a s*um bag move by the USADA:

"I summed it up yesterday in one word: 's*um bag'. It is what it is they did what they did. ... They are in a business where they are trying to bring other sports leagues in. They were with us for eight years.

"We helped put them on the map. They helped us build an incredible programme. This is how you are going to end your relationship with us? Who else would want to do business with these guys after that? Not me."

