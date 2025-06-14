UFC Atlanta: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos: Live round-by-round updates

Cody Garbrandt is back in action after more than a year on the sidelines. The former UFC bantamweight champion returns to the octagon to face veteran contender Raoni Barcelos this weekend at UFC Atlanta.

Garbrandt last competed at UFC 300 in April 2024, where he was submitted in the second round by former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo. It was another setback in a career that has struggled to regain momentum since his title-winning performance in 2016 against Dominick Cruz. Now 33, Garbrandt enters with just four wins in his last ten fights.

Barcelos remains one of the most respected names in the bantamweight mix. After back-to-back losses in 2023, he started this year strong by handing Payton Talbott his first professional loss. With two straight wins now under his belt, the Brazilian is looking to build off that momentum.

UFC Atlanta Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Round 1

Garbrandt opens with a quick combination and punctuates it with a solid kick. He's looking sharp in these initial exchanges. Barcelos threatens with a takedown attempt to slow the pace of Garbrandt. The American rocks Barcelos with a solid punch and taunts him. Solid knee from Barcelos in the clinch that opens up a cut on Garbrandt. Barcelos needs to watch out for the low head entry, as Garbrandt seems to be loading up a sniper overhand right. Short little left hook from Garbrandt. Barcelos gets stung with a left hand from Garbrandt, but he immediately fires back. Barcelos shoots for a takedown, but Garbrandt defends it well. Barcelos forces a scramble with a takedown late in the round.

Our Score: 10-9 Garbrandt

Round 2

Garbrandt shoots for a takedown now, and Barcelos returns the favor after defending the initial attempt. Garbrandt is carefully picking his shots now. Barcelos continues to pressure Garbrandt and shoots for a takedown. Beautiful uppercut and short right hook from Barcelos. Garbrandt fires with an elbow after Barcelos penetrates range with a short punch. The pressure from Barcelos seems to be bothering Garbrandt now. Barcelos stings Garbrandt towards the end of the round and hurts him badly.

Our Score: 10-9 Barcelos (19-19 overall)

Round 3

Garbrandt opens the attack with a switch left kick. Barcelos continues to pour the pressure that nearly broke Garbrandt in the second round. Staggering overhand right from Barcelos. Garbrandt initiates a takedown attempt, but Barcelos sprawls and breaks free. A two-for-two combination exchange from both fighters. Barcelos takes Garbrandt's back after a brief scramble off a takedown. Garbrandt is using the fence to create space and break free from the figure-four lock. And he does that, and the pair engage in a wild exchange on the feet. The pair swing it out to close out a good fight!

Our Score: 10-9 Barcelos (29-28 Barcelos)

Official Result

Raoni Barcelos defeats Cody Garbrdant via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, and 29-28)

