UFC Atlanta: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick: Full video highlights

Rose Namajunas squared off against Miranda Maverick in a women's flyweight bout in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta this past Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Coming into the fight, Namajunas was 2-2 after moving up to the flyweight division. The 32-year-old was riding on unanimous decision victories against Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez before losing to Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton last year. The former two-time women's strawweight champion was aiming to break into the top five of the flyweight ladder with an impressive win.

Meanwhile, Maverick is currently ranked No.11 and was coming off a four-fight win streak, defeating the likes of Priscila Cachoeira, Dione Barbosa and Andrea Lee. In her last octagon appearance at UFC Tampa last year, the 27-year-old prospect secured a unanimous decision win over Jamey-Lyn Horth.

Ad

Trending

The opening round saw both fighters display their striking prowess as Maverick appeared more successful in landing her attacks. In the second round, Namajunas got off to a better start by taking the fight to the ground, but the Maverick turned the tide and nearly submitted her opponent with a tight triangle choke just before the bell rang.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the final round, Namajunas dropped Maverick with a lightning-fast left hook and finished the bout on a strong note.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After three rounds of intense action, Namajunas was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (30-27x2, 29-28) in favor of the 32-year-old.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.