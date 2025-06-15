  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Atlanta: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick: Full video highlights

UFC Atlanta: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick: Full video highlights

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jun 15, 2025 05:11 GMT
Rose Namajunas (left) takes on Miranda Maverick (right). [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Rose Namajunas (left) took on Miranda Maverick (right). [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Rose Namajunas squared off against Miranda Maverick in a women's flyweight bout in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta this past Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Coming into the fight, Namajunas was 2-2 after moving up to the flyweight division. The 32-year-old was riding on unanimous decision victories against Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez before losing to Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton last year. The former two-time women's strawweight champion was aiming to break into the top five of the flyweight ladder with an impressive win.

Meanwhile, Maverick is currently ranked No.11 and was coming off a four-fight win streak, defeating the likes of Priscila Cachoeira, Dione Barbosa and Andrea Lee. In her last octagon appearance at UFC Tampa last year, the 27-year-old prospect secured a unanimous decision win over Jamey-Lyn Horth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The opening round saw both fighters display their striking prowess as Maverick appeared more successful in landing her attacks. In the second round, Namajunas got off to a better start by taking the fight to the ground, but the Maverick turned the tide and nearly submitted her opponent with a tight triangle choke just before the bell rang.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the final round, Namajunas dropped Maverick with a lightning-fast left hook and finished the bout on a strong note.

Ad
Ad

After three rounds of intense action, Namajunas was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (30-27x2, 29-28) in favor of the 32-year-old.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications