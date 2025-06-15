UFC Atlanta: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick: Full video highlights

Rose Namajunas squared off against Miranda Maverick in a women's flyweight bout in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta this past Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Coming into the fight, Namajunas was 2-2 after moving up to the flyweight division. The 32-year-old was riding on unanimous decision victories against Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez before losing to Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton last year. The former two-time women's strawweight champion was aiming to break into the top five of the flyweight ladder with an impressive win.
Meanwhile, Maverick is currently ranked No.11 and was coming off a four-fight win streak, defeating the likes of Priscila Cachoeira, Dione Barbosa and Andrea Lee. In her last octagon appearance at UFC Tampa last year, the 27-year-old prospect secured a unanimous decision win over Jamey-Lyn Horth.
The opening round saw both fighters display their striking prowess as Maverick appeared more successful in landing her attacks. In the second round, Namajunas got off to a better start by taking the fight to the ground, but the Maverick turned the tide and nearly submitted her opponent with a tight triangle choke just before the bell rang.
In the final round, Namajunas dropped Maverick with a lightning-fast left hook and finished the bout on a strong note.
After three rounds of intense action, Namajunas was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (30-27x2, 29-28) in favor of the 32-year-old.