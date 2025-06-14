UFC Atlanta: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick: Live round-by-round updates

Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick are set to clash in a key flyweight showdown this Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Atlanta.

Namajunas has been far more active in the past year. After just one fight each in 2022 and 2023, she returned strong in 2024. She picked up wins over Amanda Ribas in March and Tracy Cortez in July. But in November, she lost a hard-fought decision to Erin Blanchfield after a strong start. Now she looks to bounce back and reassert herself as a noteworthy contender at 125 pounds.

Maverick enters the fight on a four-fight win streak. She picked up three victories in 2024, beating Andrea Lee, Dione Barbosa, and Jamey-Lyn Horth. Long seen as a future title challenger, the 27-year-old now has the chance to make that case in the biggest fight of her career. A win over a former strawweight champion would push her into the spotlight.

UFC Atlanta Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Round 1

Namajunas opens the attack with straight teep kicks to the body. A lot of movement from both fighters in the opening minute. Maverick eats a straight right hand from Namajunas. Beautiful one-two combination lands for Namajunas. Maverick is biting on the feints, and Namajunas is touching her each time with a different combination. Maverick picks up the pace and tries to get inside range. She lands a kick as Namajunas tries to pick her shots. Namajunas backs up Maverick with two straight punches.

Our Score: 10-9 Namajunas

Round 2

Namajunas continues to dictate the terms of the fight with her striking. Maverick needs to get inside and make this a firefight. Namajunas blasts with the double leg and gets the takedown. Maverick switches to the high guard after eating a few punches. Namajunas transitions to side control and takes Maverick's back after they scramble for position on the feet briefly. The hooks are in from Namajunas, and she's hunting for the finish now. Maverick is fighting the hands as Namajunas sinks in a rear-naked choke. Maverick defends the attempt, transitions to top control, and attacks with a submission of her own. She nearly got it and finished the round strong with solid punches.

Our Score: 10-9 Maverick (19-19 overall)

Round 3

Maverick shoots for a takedown and initiates a clinch against the fence. Namajunas connects with a nice little check left hook and drops Maverick. Namajunas is in side control now, trading punches with Maverick. Namajunas transitions to an arm triangle choke, but she doesn't get it. Maverick creates enough space to get on top, but Namajunas transitions back to side control. Frantic attempt from Maverick to get back on her feet.

Our Score: 10-9 Namajunas (29-28 overall)

Official Result

Rose Namajunas defeats Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, and 29-28)

