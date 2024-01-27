UFC Atlantic City: Date, time, fight card, venue, and more - All you need to know

UFC Atlantic City is shaping up to be an entertaining night of fights that will serve as the promotion close in on their milestone pay-per-view event.

The Fight Night card is scheduled to take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 30, 2024. It will be similar to the promotion's events that emanate outside the Apex as the prelims are scheduled to begin on ESPN 2 at 7 pm ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 10 pm ET.

UFC Atlantic City features plenty of intriguing fights that could even have future title implications. The event will be headlined by a welterweight clash between No. 6 ranked Sean Brady and No. 9 ranked Vicente Luque.

Brady is coming off an impressive submission win over former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum, while Luque is coming off a unanimous decision win over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The winner of the fight could very well earn a fight against a top-5 ranked welterweight and inch closer to a title shot at 170-pounds.

Tweet regarding UFC Atlantic City [Image courtesy: @ufc - X]

In addition, the co-main event will be just as significant for the 125-pound division as No. 2 ranked flyweight Erin Blanchfield takes on No. 3 ranked Manon Fiorot in what could very well be a title eliminator. The New Jersey native is riding a nine-fight winning streak following her unanimous decision win over Taila Santos, while Fiorot is riding an 11-fight winning streak following her most recent win over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

UFC Atlantic City could also be the final time fans see Chris Weidman in the octagon as he returns to take on Bruno Silva. The former middleweight champion is on a two-fight losing skid that includes his gruesome leg injury, so it will be interesting to see whether he will announce his retirement regardless of the result of his bout against Silva.

Rounding out the card will be Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg and Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj in light heavyweight bouts, a welterweight bout between Chidi Njokuani and Rhys McKee, and Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran in a bantamweight bout.