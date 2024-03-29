UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot weigh-in results - How much do headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC women's flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot are set to go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Atlantic City. The Fight Night event will take place this weekend at the Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey.

The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place on Friday, March 29, at the UFC host hotel in Atlantic City. Fiorot was the first fighter to step on the scale, registering a weight of 125.25 pounds, just under the 126-pound limit for a non-title flyweight bout. Blanchfield followed suit and weighed in at 125 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City, Vicente Luque is slated to face off against Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight showdown. Luque weighed in at a solid 170 pounds, a weight that Buckley also matched, thus officially confirming their bout.

The fight card will stream live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, starting at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, March 30, for viewers in the United States. For fans in the United Kingdom, the event kicks off at 11 PM GMT on the same day.

The main card of UFC Atlantic City is projected to start around 10 PM ET/7 PM PT for US fans, while UK viewers should anticipate it to commence at 3 AM GMT on Sunday, March 31.

Complete results for UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot weigh-ins

Main Card:

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25): women's flyweight

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170): welterweight

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186): middlweight

Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185): middleweight

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Kyle Nelson (145): featherweight

Chidi Njokuani (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170.25): welterweight

Preliminary Card:

Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers (145): featherweight

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115): strawweight

Julio Arce (147)* vs. Herbert Burns (145): featherweight

Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145): featherweight

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Anton Turkalj (205): light heavyweight

Viktoriia Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125): women's flyweight

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185): middleweight

Angel Pacheco (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (135): bantamweight

*Arce missed the featherweight limit of 146 pounds.