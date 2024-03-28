UFC Atlantic City: Walkout songs Erin Blanchfield, Joaquin Buckley, Chris Weidman, and others have used before

UFC Atlantic City is slated to take place this weekend (Saturday, March 30) at the Broadwalk Hall in New Jersey.

The upcoming Fight Night will showcase a main event bout between prominent flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot.

The Blanchfield vs. Fiorot bout, initially slated as the co-main event, was bumped up to the headline spot last month. This adjustment was made to fill the gap left by the cancellation of the promotion's planned main event, Sean Brady vs. Vicente Luque.

Entering the octagon in her home state, Blanchfield brings with her the momentum of a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos at UFC Singapore last August. Prior to that, in her debut main event appearance, 'Cold Blooded' secured a submission win against former champion Jessica Andrade.

Since June 2019, Blanchfield has been on an impressive nine-fight win streak, showcasing her dominance with submission victories over formidable opponents such as JJ Aldrich and Molly McCann.

Meanwhile, Fiorot is coming off a gritty decision victory against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris last September. She remains undefeated within the octagon, extending her current win streak to six fights. 'The Beast' has also secured decision victories against former title contenders Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia, along with former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva.

In the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City, No. 11 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque will face off against unranked Joaquin Buckley.

Saturday night marks Luque's third attempt to compete following consecutive failed matches. Most recently, Ian Garry withdrew from their UFC 296 bout last December due to illness. Luque's last appearance was in August when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round main event. Before that, 'The Silent Assassin' endured a six-month suspension after sustaining a head injury during his third-round knockout loss to Geoff Neal in August 2022, necessitating specialized assessment due to a brain hemorrhage.

On the other hand, Buckley's record boasts one of the most memorable moments in UFC history with his stunning spinning backkick finish of Impa Kasanganay. However, he has also experienced several disappointing losses. 'New Mansa' steps into the spotlight of the biggest fight of his career following consecutive victories over Andre Fialho and Alex Morono in 2023 after transitioning into the 170-pound division.

The lineup for the UFC Atlantic City event presents an intriguing mix of fights, featuring a variety of matchups ranging from established veterans such as former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva to promising newcomers.

An essential aspect of any fight card is the fighter entrances, serving as the opening spectacle that sets the tone for each bout and holds a crucial role in engaging the audience's interest.

Explore the walkout songs previously used by some fighters on the UFC Atlantic City card.

Which songs did Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot walk out to?

With an undefeated 6-0 UFC record, Erin Blanchfield has remained loyal to her entrance theme, 'Remember the Name' by Fort Minor featuring Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park and underground band Styles of Beyond. It's highly probable that 'Cold Blooded' will once more grace the octagon to the nostalgic beats of this 2005 hip-hop cult classic, a tune she's embraced since her UFC debut in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot, boasting an unblemished 6-0 record in the octagon, will aim to extend her win streak as she walks out to her signature tune 'En Mode' by Rohff. It's almost certain that 'The Beast' will once more make her entrance to the catchy beats of this French rap anthem, a track that has been her go-to since her debut in the octagon back in January 2021.

Which songs did Joaquin Buckley, Chris Weidman, and others walk out to?

Joaquin Buckley, with a 7-4 UFC record, is determined to maintain his winning streak, known for his diverse musical preferences. 'New Mansa' has developed a habit of choosing a range of walkout songs for his fights. In his recent matchup, the American fighter made his entrance to the sound of 'Cuff It' by Beyonce, but it's unlikely he will select the same track again. Previously, Buckley has shown a preference for 'Bia Bia' by Bia, featuring Lil Jon as part of his walkout repertoire.

Meanwhile, his adversary, Vicente Luque, sporting a 15-5 UFC record, brings a wealth of experience to the octagon. 'The Silent Assassin' made his entrance to 'Long Way' by Lathan Warlick feat. KB in his last bout against Rafael dos Anjos. However, the Brazilian has also previously walked out to 'Baby Baby' by Troopkillaz.

Among the other entrance songs chosen by fighters is 'I Won’t Back Down' by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, a tune associated with the seasoned Chris Weidman. The former titleholder seeks to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Brad Tavares at UFC 292 last August. Prior to that, he suffered a gruesome leg fracture against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April 2021. 'The All-American' has encountered defeat in seven of his last nine fights, with six of those losses ending by knockout or technical knockout.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Atlantic City lineup:

Bruno Silva: 'T.N.T.' by AC/DC

Nate Landwehr: 'Bad Company' by Bad Company

Rhys McKee: 'Take Me Home, Country Roads Epic Metal version by Skar' Production

Loopy Godinez: 'Vivir Mi Vida' by Marc Anthony