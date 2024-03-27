UFC Atlantic City tickets: How to watch Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot live at Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey

UFC Atlantic City will be held on March 30 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A women's flyweight fight between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot will headline the event.

The preliminary card for the event will start at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, and the main card will kick off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus and UFC Fight Pass, offering a more affordable way to experience the electrifying atmosphere.

Those willing to watch the event live can buy the tickets from the UFC's official website.

The Boardwalk Hall has a capacity of 14,770 seats, and VIP experience packages are available for $2750. Apart from tickets, the package includes in-venue hospitality features like a private hospitality lounge with a buffet and open bar.

Fans can also take pictures inside the octagon after the main event. UFC VIP concierge staff will be at fans' disposal throughout the event, making sure that they have a pleasant experience.

UFC Atlantic City: What's at stake in the main event?

No.2-ranked flyweight Erin Blanchfield takes on No.3-ranked Manon Fiorot in what could very well be a title eliminator. Erin, the New Jersey native, is riding a nine-fight winning streak following her unanimous decision win over Taila Santos. Fiorot is riding an 11-fight winning streak following her most recent win over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight showdown between Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley. Luque is coming off a unanimous decision win over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Meanwhile, Buckley is also coming off a unanimous decision over Alex Morono.

Main card:

Women's flyweight - Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Welterweight - Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Middleweight - Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

Middleweight - Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

Featherweight - Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Welterweight - Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary card:

Featherweight - Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers

Women's Strawweight - Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez

Featherweight - Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

Featherweight - Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews

Light Heavyweight - Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

Women's flyweight - Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto

Middleweight - Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight - Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran