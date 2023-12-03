UFC Austin: Drakkar Klose faceplants opponent with brutal highlight reel slam KO [VIDEO] 

UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose slammed his opponent Joe Solecki into oblivion to finish the fight.

Coming off a unanimous decision win over Rafa Garcia, Klose fought surging lightweight Joe Solecki on the UFC Austin preliminary card. Solecki is Dana White’s Contender Series standout who won eight of his last ten fights heading into his clash against Klose.

The 30-year-old started strong and scored a quick takedown with a few ground-and-pound shots on Klose. He gave up the dominant position in a hurried attempt to take the back. Klose reversed the position to get on top, landing a few shots of his own.

As Solecki tried to snatch an armbar to stop the punishment, Klose slammed the 30-year-old on the canvas and knocked him unconscious to close the show at the 1:41 mark of round one.

Drakkar Klose has yet to taste defeat since losing to Beneil Dariush via second-round knockout in March 2020. The win over Joe Solecki improved his record to 14-2-1. Besides Dariush, David Teymur is the only fighter to hand him a defeat.

Drakkar Klose wanted to land a few more strikes on Joe Solecki after he hit the canvas

Joe Solecki was knocked out into oblivion as soon as his head hit the canvas. The referee stepped in immediately and stopped Drakkar Klose from dishing out unnecessary punishment. In the octagon interview, Klose admitted that he was ready to throw down a few more shots and said:

“I was trying to follow up with one more punch and put him… He’s out right there and I’m trying to [punch him]. Urghh… I should have did it! I’m a nice guy but when I am in here, I like to be mean, baby!”

