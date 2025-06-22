UFC Baku bonuses and aftermath: Rafael Fiziev’s gritty comeback, Jamahal Hill–Khalil Rountree Jr. payouts, and illegal move affects judges' scorecard

UFC Baku took place this past Saturday at Crystal Palace Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan. It included a number of intriguing bouts between a variety of well-established competitors. Out of 12 fights during the Fight Night event, two ended in finishes and the remaining 10 matchups went to distance.

Ad

In the main event, former champion Jamahal Hill made his octagon comeback against Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight contest. The co-main event saw Rafael Fiziev testing himself against emerging contender Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight bout.

UFC Baku bonuses and aftermath

According to Dana White's announcement in the post-fight press conference, main card fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Nikolas Motta secured both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night awards, taking home $100,000 each.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

View this post on Instagram:

Ad

It was an impressive display by both lightweights with Motta having his moments in the opening round, landing more than 70 punches on his opponent. However, Sadykhov showed his grittiness and secured a second-round TKO victory, which saw him remain unbeaten in the promotion. This was 'Black Wolf's' third Fight of the Night award in just five octagon appearances.

View this post on Instagram:

Ad

In the co-main event, Fiziev broke his three-fight losing streak in front of his home crowd by putting on an all-round performance against Bahamondes, securing a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favor of 'Ataman'.

The headliner ended in a unanimous decision for Rountree Jr., who displayed his striking prowess by dropping Hill multiple times in their 25-minute light heavyweight affair. According to their payouts in the past, 'The War Horse' and Hill are estimated to earn $100,000 and $200,000 respectively for their fight.

Ad

Notably, UFC Baku witnessed a controversial moment in the prelims during a middleweight bout between Ismail Naurdiev and JunYong Park. Naurdiev landed an illegal knee in the second round which downed his opponent, forcing referee Lukasz Bosacki to intervene.

The Chechen fighter misunderstood it for a TKO victory, and he celebrated by climbing onto the fence. However, he received a two-point deduction and lost the fight by unanimous decision after the cageside doctor declared Park fit to continue.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.