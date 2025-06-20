  • home icon
  UFC Baku: Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Baku: Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: Live round-by-round updates

By Subham
Modified Jun 20, 2025 14:03 GMT
Rafael Fiziev (left) takes on Ignacio Bahamondes (right) in the co-main event of UFC Baku. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Rafael Fiziev (left) takes on Ignacio Bahamondes (right) in the co-main event of UFC Baku. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

This Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC Baku, live from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan, No.11-ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev will lock horns with surging contender Ignacio Bahamondes.

Fiziev (12-4), who met Justin Gaethje on short notice earlier this year in a rematch at UFC 313 and lost by unanimous decision, did exhibit incredible striking and put on a powerful and captivating performance. This weekend at UFC Baku, the Azerbaijan native will look to snap his three-fight losing streak against the in-form Bahamondes, who has won his last three fights.

'La Jaula' last fought Jalin Turner at UFC 313 and won by Round 1 submission, retiring Turner. The 27-year-old has tremendous knockout power and boasts a pro MMA record of 17-5 (11 knockout wins). Anticipating the stats, both co-main fighters will be aiming for a finish. Hence, fans should expect the three-round co-main event not to go the entire distance.

UFC Baku coverage begins on Saturday, June 21, at 12:00 pm ET on ESPN+ and ESPN 2. The main card is scheduled to start at 3 pm ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Round 1

Our Score:

Round 2

Our Score:

Round 3

Our Score:

Official result:

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Edited by Subham
