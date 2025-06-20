UFC Baku: Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: Live round-by-round updates

This Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC Baku, live from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan, No.11-ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev will lock horns with surging contender Ignacio Bahamondes.
Fiziev (12-4), who met Justin Gaethje on short notice earlier this year in a rematch at UFC 313 and lost by unanimous decision, did exhibit incredible striking and put on a powerful and captivating performance. This weekend at UFC Baku, the Azerbaijan native will look to snap his three-fight losing streak against the in-form Bahamondes, who has won his last three fights.
'La Jaula' last fought Jalin Turner at UFC 313 and won by Round 1 submission, retiring Turner. The 27-year-old has tremendous knockout power and boasts a pro MMA record of 17-5 (11 knockout wins). Anticipating the stats, both co-main fighters will be aiming for a finish. Hence, fans should expect the three-round co-main event not to go the entire distance.
UFC Baku coverage begins on Saturday, June 21, at 12:00 pm ET on ESPN+ and ESPN 2. The main card is scheduled to start at 3 pm ET on ABC and ESPN+.
