"Sterling was severely compromised by that neck last time" - UFC bantamweight Jack Shore breaks down Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2

Jack Shore is currently preparing for his upcoming bout with Liudvik Sholinian which takes place at UFC Vegas 36. The Welsh fighter has already had two opponents fall out, so he will no doubt be hoping that Sholinian is able to stay fit.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Shore was asked who he sees winning when current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling rematches Petr Yan. The undefeated UFC bantamweight prospect stated that:

"I think he (Sterling) needs to come out and use his striking and surprise Yan a little bit there to sort of open up those takedown attempts. With Yan, it was obviously going the way it looked like he was gonna get a finish. I mean, he defended every shot pretty much, he was doing damage on the feet and it looked like Sterling was getting tired and it was close to the end. I'd expect it to go the same way this time unless Sterling was severely compromised by that neck last time and perhaps his wrestling would be a lot better this time now he's not injured. But if I had to bet I would probably go with Yan."

Jack Shore breaks down Yan vs. Sterling 1

Sterling and Yan's first fight ended in controversial fashion, as Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee. Despite losing the fight on paper, Yan dominated most of the action. As a result, many consider Petr Yan the uncrowned champion and believe he will brush past Sterling to reclaim his title.

Jack Shore pointed out that Sterling had moments of success in the fight that are possibly being overlooked. He stated that:

"I think what he did do well that people are maybe not giving him credit for, especially in the first and second, he applied a lot of pressure. Someone like Petr Yan was such a high level striker with such good angles and so many varied attacks, you can't give him space because that's when he gets off them kicks, them sweeps. You know, the fast hands."

