Which flag does UFC bantamweight fighter Jack Shore carry inside the octagon?

UFC bantamweight fighter Jack Shore once again held the Welsh Flag high inside the Octagon after his victory against Hunter Azure at UFC Vegas 23. The former Cage Warriors champion met his toughest UFC opponent in his third Octagon outing.

Jack Shore picked up a split decision win against Azure after a grueling contest that saw him display some serious grappling. With the scorecards reading 30-27, 28-29, 30-27 in his favor, Shore was able to better his unbeaten record to 14-0. The bout also saw Jack Shore outwrestle Hunter Azure on several occasions, despite the latter being a four-time state wrestling champion from Poplar High.

Going into his bout against Azure, Jack 'Tank' Shore was heaped with praise from UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Comparing him to Georges St. Pierre, Bisping said-

Let me tell you about Jack Shore. This kid is so technical, it is unbelievable. I'm gonna blow your mind. I'm gonna compare him with Georges St-Pierre. That sounds like too high praise, but I am telling you, this man can wrestle. He has got excellent jiu-jitsu, very, very composed, and a very articulate man when it comes to mixed martial arts. Keep an eye on Jack Shore - 13-0 for a reason."

Jack Shore was confident of his wrestling

While there was several speculations as to what approach Shore would take against Azure's wrestling, Jack Shore throughout had confidence in his Welsh Wrestling. In an interview with South Wales Argus ahead of UFC Vegas 23, Jack Shore said-

"People are going to say, 'He's a wrestler,' so am I going to take him down? Am I going to grapple with a guy that has those kinds of credentials? But I can do it all. If I've got to keep it on the feet and beat him on the feet for three rounds, I can do that, but don't underestimate the Welsh wrestling. We can wrestle over here, too! Don't be surprised to see me nick a takedown or two as well."

As for his opponent in Hunter Azure, the Welshman further said-

"As good as Hunter is, and I've got all the respect in the world for him, I just feel like I'm better than him in every area and my Fight IQ is going to keep me a little bit in front."