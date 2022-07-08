Saidyokub Kakhramonov answers if the promotion should help fighters financially for fight camps

UFC bantamweight Saidyokub Kakhramonov announced himself to the MMA community after his winning debut against Trevin Jones. He boasts an impressive MMA record of 9-2, finishing seven of his nine wins.

Unfortunately, the Uzbekian fighter was forced to pull out of his fight against Brian Kelleher earlier this year due to COVID-19. The withdrawal caused him to switch bases from California to Washington, where he now trains at Warrior Camp.

In an interview with Sherdog, he was quizzed on whether the UFC fighters find it hard to make a living when away from the octagon. He responded by saying:

“I don't think they should help. I mean, we as fighters, we should be fighting as much as possible, like at least three, four times a year. And that would be enough. For me, as a fighter, I will never say like, ‘Oh yeah, UFC should be helping with this fight camp or with that, with this. I mean, it's up to me. I'm just a fighter and then I cannot just stick around, just wait for the fight money. I need to hustle too. To me, I just need to fight more, and then I'll be fine.”

Kakhramonov faces Ronnie Lawrence at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev after nearly a year's absence from in-ring action. He will hope to continue his unbeaten streak against Lawrence, who himself is 3-0 since entering the UFC.

Bantamweight preview: Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Saidyokub Kakhramonov and Ronnie Lawrence will be part of the prelims this Saturday night. The former CFFC bantamweight champion is an interesting prospect in the division, with 10 of his 13 fights ending in some form of stoppage.

UFC Arabia @UFCarabia

الأوزبكي Saidyokub Kakhramonov يفوز بالإخضاع على Trevin Jones

#UFCVegas34



لمشاهدة نزالات UFC مباشرة وحصرياً حمل تطبيق في أول نزال له في UFC..الأوزبكي Saidyokub Kakhramonov يفوز بالإخضاع على Trevin Jonesلمشاهدة نزالات UFC مباشرة وحصرياً حمل تطبيق #UFCArabia في أول نزال له في UFC.. الأوزبكي Saidyokub Kakhramonov يفوز بالإخضاع على Trevin Jones #UFCVegas34 لمشاهدة نزالات UFC مباشرة وحصرياً حمل تطبيق #UFCArabia https://t.co/zXkcyguaw4

Lawrence, meanwhile, has been unstopppable in the UFC, with wins in every fight since his debut against Vince Cachero. The battle between the pair will be interesting as both look to maintain their unbeaten streak.

However, a win for either fighter would be vital to their rise in the bantamweight division, placing them that much closer to a title opportunity. While Saidokyub Kakhramonov will return to action after his longest absence to date, Lawrence os fresh off a win over Mana Martinez at UFC 271 back in February.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far