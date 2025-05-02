UFC bantamweight suspended by anti-doping agency for failing drug test, official statement issued

The UFC made its stance clear regarding anti-doping policies, and a recent suspension is proof of that.

A UFC Brazilian bantamweight fighter has been suspended for six months after testing positive for furosemide. The result containing the banned diuretic and masking agent came from an out-of-competition test collected on February 14 in Belem, Brazil.

Douglas Silva de Andrade submitted a supplement he had been using, which did not list furosemide among its ingredients. The banned substance was detected in the supplement after testing by the Sport Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL). A second sealed sample of the same product, independently sourced by CSAD, confirmed the contamination.

The recent updates follow reports of Silva de Andrade controversially making weight for a catchweight bout against John Castaneda on Feb. 28 in Las Vegas. He was pulled from the card before fight night.

While there was no proof of intentional doping, Silva de Andrade failed to comply with UFC’s strict supplement policy, which instructs athletes to use only third-party certified products. His suspension is retroactive to Feb. 28, making him eligible to return on August 28, 2025.

The UFC released a statement on their website regarding the ban, which read:

"To ensure that UFC athletes do not consume contaminated supplements like this one that can lead to adverse findings, all UFC athletes are educated that the only dietary supplements they should consume should be 3rd party tested by one of the UFC ADP’s approved dietary supplement 3rd party certification programs... While there was no evidence of the intentional use of furosemide by Silva da Andrade, he did not follow the UFC ADP directions to UFC athletes to ONLY consume approved 3rd party tested supplements."

"Silva da Andrade’s 6-month suspension began on February 28, 2025, the date on which he was placed under a provisional suspension and removed from his upcoming card. Under the UFC ADP, he will be eligible to compete again in UFC events on August 28, 2025. However, CSAD has also provided this result and other information to the Nevada Athletic Commission, which retains jurisdiction over this case due to Silva de Andrade’s scheduled bout in Nevada at the time this sample was collected."

What is UFC bantamweight fighter Douglas Silva de Andrade's UFC record?

Douglas Silva de Andrade entered the UFC as an undefeated prospect with a 22-0 record. He made his UFC debut against Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Zubaira Tukhugov in February 2014.

He lost the fight by unanimous decision but went on to collect two solid wins against Cody Gibson and Henry Briones. Following that, his record oscillated between losses and wins for the next six outings. Douglas Silva de Andrade holds a 7–6 UFC record. His overall record, meanwhile, stands at 29–6 (1 NC).

