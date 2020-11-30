UFC bantamweight title contender Aljamain Sterling wants to box Floyd Mayweather next

Boredom is not sitting well with the number one ranked UFC bantamweight fighter, Aljamain Sterling.

‘The Funk Master’ was scheduled to take on Russian bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

But Yan pulled out of his fight against Aljamain Sterling due to ‘personal reasons’. Many media outlets reported that Yan had issues getting his visa to enter the United States and therefore the UFC 256 headliner had to be called off.

Aljamain Sterling though is in no mood to wait to get in a ring and fight.

In a recent Tweet, the top-ranked bantamweight, perhaps inspired by the Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. exhibition has called out the undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a fight.

I want to box .@FloydMayweather. My title fight is postponed til February or March. I live in Vegas now. Let’s go! Mayweather Promotions!#TysonvsJones — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 29, 2020

“I want to box Floyd Mayweather (handle). My title fight is postponed till February or March. I live in Vegas now. Let’s go. Mayweather Promotions. #TysonvsJones”, he Tweeted.

He further added in a subsequent Tweet:

“This is not a joke. Get me a boxing fight before years end, and I’ll show you guys a real show! Not that YouTube bullsh*t! Hold me to it!”

This is not a joke. Get me a boxing fight before years end, and I’ll show you guys a real show! Not that YouTube bullshit! Hold me to it! 💯

.@espnmma .@OscarDeLaHoya .@MayweatherPromo .@UFC .@danawhite — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 29, 2020

Aljmain Sterling was referring to the Jake Paul – Nate Robinson fight which served as the co-main event of the Tyson vs Jones Jr. card.

Interestingly enough, while Aljamain Sterling holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under a highly regarded Matt Serra, he has no boxing experience of note.

He has wrestled as an NCAA Division 3 wrestler too, but his boxing credentials are next to none.

His bout against Petr Yan is expected to take place at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi as it will be easier for Yan to get a visa for the UAE.

Aljamain Sterling’s path to the number 1 contender spot

Sterling’s last Octagon outing lasted all but 90 seconds as he swiftly submitted Cody Sandhagen via a rear-naked choke to get a win.

He was also awarded the performance of the night bonus – the first of his UFC career and took home a cool USD 50K.

After a loss to Marlon Moraes in 2017, Aljamain Sterling has been on a 5 fight winning streak.

With wins over Jimmy Rivera, Pedro Munhoz, and Cody Stamann among others, he is undoubtedly in line for the next shot at Petr Yan's 135-pound strap.