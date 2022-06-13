UFC "bigwigs" were calling for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 "around the dinner table", discloses Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping has revealed the conversation that occurred between the UFC brass after the title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

'The Count' was a part of the UFC 275 Review Show on BT Sport. As the three were discussing future plans for Prochazka, Adam Catterall said that he would like to see 'Denisa' and Teixeira run it back for the title.

Bisping chimed in and said that the top UFC decision-makers were indeed discussing the possibility of an immediate rematch between the pair after witnessing their back-and-forth war at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

However, with the absence of Dana White, it's hard to identify how seriously the words an be taken.

"I don't wanna tell tales out of school but I was just sitting with some of the UFC bigwigs and they were saying the same thing [a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira]. Obviously, Dana White wasn't there. So, he calls the shots but the general consensus around the dinner table was that, 'Oh, they should do a rematch. We should see that again.' Of course, we don't know if that's gonna happen. Probably not, let's be honest."

Conor McGregor congratulated Jiri Prochazka after UFC 275

Irish superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Jiri Prochazka for winning the UFC light heavyweight title on June 11. At UFC 275, 'Denisa' became the first fighter from the Czech Republic to win UFC gold.

"Paradigm’s Sports NEWEST! And the Czech Republic’s FIRST! UFC World Champion! The indomitable samurai, @jiri_bjp! What a fight! What a performance! Huge congrats," wrote Conor McGregor.

Prochazka and Teixeira delivered an all-time classic at UFC 275. The highly competitive fight had many twists and turns, and featured multiple shifts in momentum.

In the end, with just a few seconds left in the fight, the 29-year-old locked in a rear-naked choke and submitted Teixeira to become the new light heavyweight king. The result marked the second latest finish in a UFC championship at four minutes and 32 seconds of the fifth round.

