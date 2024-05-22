UFC CEO Dana White emotionally recalls saving a girl's life with $50,000 donation for heart surgery - "I'm supposed to do this" 

UFC CEO Dana White recently opened up about saving a girl's life. The promotion's boss is well known for his various charitable funding and donations.

During an appearance on In Search of Excellence podcast, White became emotional while speaking to Randall Kaplan about an incident in which a man asked White to donate money for his daughter's heart surgery. He said:

''There was this guy that had posted something that he had just come back from Thailand and he was training muai over there with this legendary coach and his daughter was dying because she needed some type of heart surgery and she was going to die in the next several days if she didn't get the money and it was going to be $50,000 and the guy was like Dana White you need to put this money up right now and donate it to her.''

White added:

''This guy was talking to me the way that I talk and he isn't wrong. I was like, no this dude's f***king absolutely right he's not wrong he's f***king right. I'm supposed to do this. It was f***ing weird whatever the reason was so I end up reaching out. We find out if it's real, it's real and I send the $50,000 over.''

Previously, cancer survivor Cody O'Connor thanked White for his help and monetary contributions to his charity. This is in response to the UFC CEO inviting him and his team to Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss the proposal and take a tour of the facilities.

O'Connor, a bone cancer survivor who was told he would never walk again, founded Champions Do Overcome. The charity collects funds for families of children with cancer by walking across the United States.

Dana White and his charitable donations

Dana White has previously made financial contributions to charitable organizations. White promised to donate $1 million in 2017 to support the victims' families and everyone affected by the shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Several UFC fighters run their own charitable groups. One of them is Dustin Poirier. In 2019, 'The Diamond,' founder of The Good Fight Foundation, faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Following their fight, 'The Eagle' gave $100,000 to charity, which Poirier stated was matched by the UFC CEO.

Poirier took to X and wrote:

''Just got off the phone with @danawhite he is matching Khabib's donation to the @TheGoodFightFDN !!! I'm so grateful for the love and support! Thank you all!!!''

