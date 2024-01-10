UFC CEO Dana White links up with viral Las Vegas courtroom attack Judge in surprise meeting

UFC CEO Dana White met the viral judge who was attacked in Las Vegas.

On Jan. 3, Mary Kay Holthus showed up to the Clark County District Court for what was supposed to be just another day serving as a judge. Little did Holthus know that her life would never be the same by the time she clocked out.

Holthus was overlooking a case for 30-year-old Deobra Redden, who was facing battery charges. During the hearing, Redden became so frustrated with the 62-year-old judge that he leaped over the bench and attacked her.

The bizarre scene was caught on camera and went viral as the footage was shown worldwide, making Holthus a recognizable public figure. As a result, the Clark County judge has become somewhat of a celebrity, leading to White noticing her at a Las Vegas casino earlier this week.

White took a photo with Holthus and posted the moment on his Instagram story with the following caption:

“Met…The Judge last night!! #marykayholthus”

Redden returned to court on Monday with extra security watching him and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months for his previous battery charge. Redden will also face separate charges for his actions toward Holthus.

Take a look at Dana White meeting Mary Kay Holthus below:

When is Dana White announcing more fights for UFC 300?

On April 13, the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a historic event, UFC 300. There are four fights currently confirmed for the highly-anticipated spectacle - Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, and Jiri Prochazaka vs. Aleksandar Rakic.

Over the last two weeks, Dana White has teased several times that he plans to announce more fights for UFC 300 in the near future. Yet, fans are becoming more impatient as days pass without more confirmed matchups.

Earlier this week, the UFC CEO insisted that he would have some announcement to make within the next few days. The curiosity from the MMA community about who could be fighting on April 13 has led to people keeping a close eye on White’s social media accounts.

