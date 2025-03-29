UFC CEO Dana White's son trolls 'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler after film bombs at the box office 

One of Dana White's sons publicly took a jibe at Hollywood actress Rachel Zegler on social media. This occurred after the Disney movie 'Snow White' starring the 23-year-old actress had a disappointing box office performance.

Ad

White is the father of two sons and a daughter. His eldest son, Dana White III, plays professional football for the San Diego Toreros as a quarterback. He came across an Instagram reel where Zegler was discussing her new movie and also referred to herself as a narcissist. Hearing the Zegler's words, he couldn't resist trolling the actress in the comments section.

He said:

"Never getting hired for another movie role Button"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the reel and Dana White's son's comment below:

Ad

Dana White's son's comments on Rachel Zegler. [Screenshot Courtesy: @thestoryzone1 on Instagram]

The live-action remake features Zegler in the title role of Snow White alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. From multiple reshoots and Zegler's controversial comments to highly maligned CGI use and casting debates, the movie is among the biggest flops in recent years.

Ad

Who is the other son of Dana White?

Aiden White, born on July 18, 2002, is the youngest son and middle child of Dana White. Aiden developed a passion for boxing from a young age, influenced by his father's interest in combat sports.

In 2018, Aiden made his amateur boxing debut at the St. Patrick's Day Boxing Show in the Junior Golden Gloves Division. He emerged victorious that night, defeating Andre Leclerc. In addition to boxing, Aiden is also a football player, like his older brother.

Ad

Check out Dana White's post ahead of Aiden White's boxing debut below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.