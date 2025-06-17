UFC CEO lauds Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira fires back at Ilia Topuria's taunt, Sean O'Malley talks walkout music change: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News roundup! Dana White heaps praise on Dustin Poirier and talks about the upcoming UFC 318 card in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira has fired back at Ilia Topuria’s mocking taunt ahead of UFC 317. And finally, Sean O’Malley talks about his fresh new walkout song. Let's break them all down:

Dana White talks about orchestrating UFC 318 for Dustin Poirier

UFC 318 is officially headed to New Orleans on July 19. UFC CEO Dana White made it clear that this card is a tribute to Dustin Poirier. After years of thrilling fights, Poirier gets to close out his career in front of his home crowd.

He’ll headline the card in a BMF title fight against Max Holloway. Speaking about Poirier's last fight in an interview with WDSU News, White said:

"Dustin Poirier is a big star for us. accomplished a lot in the sport. This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans, so here we are... He's ranked No. 5 in the world right now in the lightweight division. He's a guy who's held his position in the top 10 for a very long time. He's achieved a lot. He's one of the all-time greats. Thousands of people have fought in the UFC. I don't know where I could rank him [overall], but he's one of the all-time greats."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Charles Oliveira responds to Ilia Topuria’s recent comments

Charles Oliveira isn’t taking Ilia Topuria’s trash talk lightly. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317, Topuria threw shade online by posting an image of a pillow and tagging Oliveira.

Oliveira brushed off the comment and pointed to his resume. He reminded Topuria of the wars he’s survived and the former champions he’s beaten. Reacting to Topuria's comments in a recent interview with Luis Coutinho, Oliveira said:

"Dude, you know it doesn't matter what they're going to say. For me, it doesn't matter bro. I think only god knows what will happen on June 28th, we're going to face each other. I think I'm a problem for him or anyone who's going to fight me. I've got firepower in my hands and incredible jiu-jitsu. What Topuria is saying or any other guy is saying, to me, it doesn't make a difference. You've seen this soap opera several times. Many of them said a lot of things, and you know what happened in the end. My hand was raised, so it doesn't make any difference."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Sean O’Malley talks walkout music change at UFC 316

Sean O’Malley recently revealed why he planned to switch up his iconic walkout music. The American fighter is coming off a submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili in their rematch at UFC 316.

O’Malley wants to keep evolving, and that includes his vibe on the way to the cage. Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, O'Malley said:

"I don't know. I just randomly kind of wanted to switch it up, and then I had that song in mind, and then they said [Donald] Trump's going to be there. I was like, 'Man, all these signs, these are all great signs for me to win. Didn't happen. But, still, the walkout was, you know, that was cool, it was a cool memory. That was bada**."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (6:45):

