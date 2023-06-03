UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno recently claimed that Brazilian fans didn't hate him and that they were simply confused. The Mexican was referring to the aftermath of his fourth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro on January 21.

After their fight, Brazilian fans were notably unhappy to see their fighter lose and displayed some very un-sporting behavior towards Moreno. On his way back from the octagon, the booing crowd flung drinks at the Mexican, who had to be escorted backstage by security.

In a recent interview with online personality Nina Drama, Brandon Moreno was asked about facing hostility in Brazil. Insisting that the crowd in Rio De Janeiro didn't hate him, he replied:

"Nah, not really. No, they don't hate me. They are confused. They're fans, just confused people. That's it."

Watch the interview below (1:25 onwards):

'The Assassin Baby' successfully defended his title against his long-time rival and defeated 'Deus da Guerra' via doctor's stoppage before the fourth round. He became the only fighter to beat Figueiredo twice in the UFC's first-ever quadrology fight. Moreno now holds a 2-1-1 (majority draw) record over Figueiredo.

Brandon Moreno is booked to rematch Alexandre Pantoja during the UFC's International Fight Week at UFC 290 on July 8.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist WE HAVE A SECOND TITLE FOR 290



Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja 2

UFC 290 | Las Vegas NV | July 8 | 125 lbs



via ESPN & IG / FreakMMA1 WE HAVE A SECOND TITLE FOR 290Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja 2UFC 290 | Las Vegas NV | July 8 | 125 lbsvia ESPN & IG / FreakMMA1 https://t.co/i7jD7M5m77

Alexandre Pantoja issues chilling warning to Brandon Moreno ahead of UFC 290 rematch

Alexandre Pantoja is set to challenge Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title in their third fight against each other. After beating the Mexican via second-round submission in The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, Pantoja secured a second dominant victory over Moreno via unanimous decision at UFC Chile in 2018.

UFC @ufc



They’re running it back for the flyweight title at #OnThisDay in 2018, Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja threw down for three hard roundsThey’re running it back for the flyweight title at #UFC290 in July #OnThisDay in 2018, Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja threw down for three hard rounds 👊They’re running it back for the flyweight title at #UFC290 in July 🏆 https://t.co/LwAdXQ2wnN

Heading into their third fight, 'The Cannibal' wants to replicate his performance in Chile and recently fired a warning to Brandon Moreno. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Pantoja stated:

"I’m going to smash Brandon Moreno. I like when Khabib said to Conor McGregor, "I’m going to smash your boy." That’s what’s going to happen on July 8. I come for complete domination like I did in Chile. When I did that in Chile, I arrived at ATT for three months. Now I have five years here... A lot of people say Moreno is not the same guy. I’m not the same guy."

Alexandre Pantoja is currently riding a three-fight win streak and last submitted Alex Perez in round one at UFC 277. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno is on a two-fight win streak, last beating Deiveson Figueiredo to unify his flyweight championship title.

Poll : 0 votes