UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what he will do if he runs into Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently stepped into the telecom industry following his retirement from UFC.

In a press conference earlier, he announced the launch of 'Eagle Mobile' in Moscow for now, with plans to expand to other regions soon.

He has also purchased Gorilla Fighting Championship and announced that it would be repackaged as Eagle Fighting Championship and aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today.



The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.



Additionally, Khabib said he'll only end his retirement from MMA if his mother gives him her blessing. pic.twitter.com/kIunrkVD1b — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 2, 2020

In the press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov answered several questions, including what his reaction would be if he came face to face with Conor McGregor in the near future.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will act according to the moment

A reporter asked Khabib Nurmagomedov that given how several of his teammates, including his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, are fighting on the UFC 257 card where Conor McGregor faces Dustin Poirier, what would he do if he comes face to face with his former adversary.

The bad blood between the former and the current UFC Lightweight Champion is known to all, and Khabib Nurmagomedov made it quite clear once again that there is no love lost between them.

"Why would I think about that? I'll act according to the situation. There are people that you just don't like, right? Or you're good with everybody? If you're good with everybody you should be asking yourself, "wait a minute, something is off here, how can I be good with everybody with different worldviews. So it's normal not to like somebody in life. Human beings lived with this and will continue doing so. So if I meet someone that I don't like, we'll see. I'll act according to the moment."

Advertisement

When asked if he thinks UFC would deliberately arrange for a situation where they have to come face to face, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that the company could definitely do something like that.

"That could happen everywhere, in Moscow, in Abu Dhabi, I don't know, New York. They (UFC) know how to do this better than anyone, trust me. No soccer, no NBA, no Hockey can compare themselves to the UFC, when it comes to things like this."

Khabib Nurmagomedov would fight Conor McGregor for 100 million dollars

Perhaps the one question Khabib Nurmagomedov has had to answer the most in the past one month is whether he will stay retired or not. The recent press conference was no exception.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked what could Dana White offer him to come back to UFC and fight. Khabib said that he had choked out all the top opponents, including Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. So there is no competitive interest left.

The only thing UFC can do is offer a big sum of money, for example, a hundred million dollars.

Advertisement

"As I said, it's about money. Imagine they're offering you 100 million dollars. Now that's a problem. So that's the only part. Otherwise, I don't have competitive interest."

As to whether he would return to fighting at all, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he might only if his mother gives her permission and blessings for that.