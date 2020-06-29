UFC Champions Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman involved in an intense sparring session [Video]

Justin Gaethje has been training with reigning UFC Welterweight Champ Kamaru Usman.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be defending his UFC Welterweight Title at UFC 251.

Justin Gaethje (left) has been training with Kamaru Usman (right)

Kamaru Usman is currently in preparation for his second defense of the UFC Welterweight Championship. And in the lead-up to the pay-per-view, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is working alongside reigning interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Justin Gaethje.

In a recently posted clip, Gaethje wrote that "Iron sharpens iron", as we saw both him and Usman exchanging wild body shots against each other in a sparring session.

Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman involved in an intense sparring session

Justin Gaethje took to his official Instagram handle and posted a clip of him training alongside Kamaru Usman for the latter's upcoming title defense against Gilbert Burns at the UFC Fight Island.

Usman was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 245 when he knocked out his arch-rival Colby Covington in the main event of the PPV in order to retain his Welterweight Title.

For his next outing, Usman will be putting his strap on the line against Burns, who earned himself a title shot after beating former champ Tyron Woodley recently at the UFC Apex.

Here is the clip posted by Gaethje of him sparring with Usman:

Usman and Burns have been training partners for a long period of time now, however, in the lead-up to the fight, the champ has changed his training camps, as he prepares himself for a clash against his teammate Gilbert Burns.

The fight will headline the UFC 251 card, which is scheduled for 12th July and will be taking place at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi also known as the UFC Fight Island. The card will also feature two other title fights between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the UFC Featherweight Title while Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will square-off for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title.

As for Justin Gaethje, 'The Highlight' will be facing Khabib Nurmagomedov in an undisputed Lightweight Title fight, having beaten Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 for the interim title.