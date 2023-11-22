UFC co-creator who hired Bruce Buffer claims he's found a "better and more fun" ring announcer

One of the co-founders of UFC, responsible for bringing octagon announcer Bruce Buffer on board, now asserts that he has discovered a fitting replacement.

Buffer has been a fixture at the UFC since 1996, when he made his debut as an announcer for the promotion. His remarkable streak of announcing UFC pay-per-view broadcasts extends all the way back to UFC 11. Over the years, the 66-year-old American has lent his distinctive voice to every major UFC pay-per-view (PPV) and numbered event, with just one exception – UFC 267 in 2021.

However, a persistent question looms among MMA fans regarding who will step into Buffer's shoes upon his retirement, and it appears that Combate Global CEO and UFC co-creator Campbell McLaren has the answer. McLaren recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to recommend a possible replacement for the octagon announcer:

"This is Combate’s ring announcer Beatriz Calis. She understands MMA and Showbiz. I hired Bruce Buffer at UFC. Beatriz is better and more fun to watch."

Campbell McLaren is also the individual responsible for recruiting UFC veteran commentator Joe Rogan for post-fight interviews during UFC 12 in 1997.

Fans weigh in on Campbell McLaren's Bruce Buffer replacement suggestion

Fans responded to Campbell McLaren's idea of Beatriz Calis as a possible future replacement for Bruce Buffer with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Campbell c’mon, nobody is better than Bruce haha 🧢🧢🧢"

Another wrote:

"lol what. Bruce is a staple in introductions. I never once heard of this woman. I’m sure she’s fine at her job but Bruce is a HOF worthy announcer."

Check out some more reactions below:

"She sure is nicer to look at!"

"They’re definitely both captivating personalities"

"What on earth made you think 'this will be a good tweet' lol."

"No one will ever touch what Bruce can do"

"She may be a girl but buffers 'it's time' gives me a better hard on."

"Buffer is pure Hollywood"

