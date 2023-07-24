"Moments like this fuel my fire" - Bruce Buffer grateful after announcing one of the best modern-day faceoffs at UFC London

Bruce Buffer has suggested that he's grateful for his career as a UFC announcer. Buffer's comments came after what many have hailed as one of the best modern-day face-offs in UFC history, which he was a significant part of.

The UFC London event, which transpired on July 22, 2023, witnessed several exciting matchups take place at The O2 Arena in London. Among the many UK fighters featured on the UFC Fight Night card, one UK MMA stalwart happened to be Scotland's Paul Craig.

'Bearjew' entered the event on a two-fight losing streak and was making his middleweight divisional debut after dropping down from the light heavyweight division. Craig was scheduled to face Brazil's Andre Muniz in a middleweight bout at UFC London.

Moments before their fight commenced, the two athletes engaged in an intense face-off inside the octagon, while Bruce Buffer read out the fighter introductions. Craig went on to win the fight by securing a spectacular TKO victory via elbows in round two.

Bruce Buffer has now taken to his official Twitter account and posted a video clip from the epic face-off between Craig and Muniz at UFC London. The video shows Buffer introducing the combatants while standing between them during their face-off.

'The Veteran Voice of the Octagon' has indicated that moments like that motivate him to continue his career as a UFC announcer. Attaching a statement alongside the video, Buffer wrote:

"Octagon moments like this fuel my fire to keep announcing our amazing UFC Warriors to the world for many years to come #ITSTIME #BUFFLIFE"

Bruce Buffer @brucebuffer 🗣️🎙️ #BUFFLIFE pic.twitter.com/wSSZDStPqj Octagon moments like this fuel my fire to keep announcing our amazing UFC Warriors to the world for many years to come🗣️🎙️ #ITSTIME

Bruce Buffer gives fans an insight into his preparations as a UFC announcer

Bruce Buffer debuted as a UFC announcer at UFC 8 on February 16, 1996. In the ensuing years, the longtime martial arts practitioner has established himself as one of the greatest combat sports announcers of all time.

In May this year, the American MMA personality let fans in on an intriguing strategy he uses as an announcer.

In a tweet highlighting his pre-show preparations, Bruce Buffer asserted that he doesn't rehearse before heading to the octagon for his announcing duties. The 66-year-old chooses to warm up mentally and physically. He also enters an isolated, highly-focused mode, which he calls the 'Bufferzone.'

Buffer tweeted:

"People ask if I rehearse before a show, which I never do. I like to warm-up in the octagon to be ready to roar, especially before the main events...

"I put myself mentally and physically into my own 'Bufferzone' mode to give them all the passion and energy I can, to take them to a higher level than they already are. While blocking out all around me, allowing me to solely focus on the fighters when I go face to face with them looking into their eyes of the tiger."

Bruce Buffer @brucebuffer pic.twitter.com/G5YjoCkO15 People ask if I rehearse before a show, which I never do. I like to warm-up in the Octagon to be ready to roar, especially before the Main Events such as here at UFC 288. When I'm about to announce our Octagon Warriors I put myself mentally and physically into my own Bufferzone… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…