"Expect fireworks, bad intentions, violence" - Kai Kara-France on Askar Askarov fight 

As he inches closer to his upcoming fight against Askar Askarov at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus, Kai Kara-France has offered fans some insight into what to expect from him inside the octagon. All fired up, Kara-France admitted that their scrap was most certainly going to be a violent affair.

While in conversation with It's Time for Sports at the City Kickboxing HQ in Auckland, 'Don't Blink' expressed his excitement about locking horns with Askar Askarov at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on March 26.

"Definitely wonderful fight for me. So, obviously, this will all happen on good time. I'm not going to force it. One thing at a time and yeah when it does happen, I'll be more than ready. So yeah, March 26, March 27 in New Zealand on a Sunday. So everyone watching back home, you know, if you saw my last fight, you just expect fireworks. Expect, you know, bad intentions, violence and highlight-reel knockouts. Don't blink."

Catch Kai Kara-France's full interaction with It's Time for Sports below:

The Kiwi suggested that if his last fight was any indication, his UFC Columbus outing against Askarov will be equally as enthralling.

Kara-France most recently featured in a flyweight bout at UFC 269 against veteran Cody Garbrandt. The 28-year-old managed to make short work of 'No Love', finishing him in the first round.

Kai Kara-France offers fans a sneak peak into his training camp

Ahead of his highly anticipated flyweight clash against Askar Askarov, Kai Kara-France offered fans a glimpse into his training camp. He recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, documenting his training sessions.

In the video, he can be seen working on his boxing, wrestling and grappling. He is also seen practicing his leg kicks and distance management with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Check out the full video right here:

In a recent post on social media, Kara-France also commemorated the conclusion of his training camp. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside his comrades from the City Kickboxing gym.

The caption read:

"Camp done. See you soon Columbus, Ohio!"

