UFC commentator Jon Anik gives brilliant solution for fighters missing weight after Mike Perry debacle

UFC commentator Jon Anik has an interesting take on fighters missing weight ahead of their MMA bouts.

Anik has a solution for how UFC can penalize fighters who fail to cut down to the required weight for a specific fight. The commentator's opinion comes in the wake of UFC Welterweight Mike Perry's weight miss ahead of UFC 255.

Jon Anik offers unique solution for UFC fighters who miss weight

Under current UFC rules, fighters who miss weight ahead of a bout are fined a certain percentage of their fight purse and are deemed ineligible for fight bonuses. In case of title fights, they cannot claim the Championship status even if they win.

UFC commentator Jon Anik shared a solution on Twitter, opining that fighters who miss weight should be penalized by giving them a no-contest result regardless of how the fight goes. In short, even if the fighter wins, it would be considered a No-Contest under their record.

Anik thinks it can a good "deterrent" and motivate fighters even more to make weight.

Best solution I've heard for penalizing fighters who have missed weight: You are fighting for a no-contest; can't get a win if you aren't able to compete at the contracted weight. That'd be quite the deterrent, I'd think. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) November 20, 2020

His tweet got mixed reactions from fans and followers. Some were in favor of this idea, while others said it would demotivate the fighter even more and they might not even show up the fight.

One of the fighters who thought Jon Anik's solution was a good one was another UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad.

Advertisement

On the other hand, former UFC PR executive Ant Evans, was not too taken with it. He said that it was "embarrassing enough" to have interim champions in UFC. Having fighters who do not actually win even after winning would be quite terrible an idea.

"Really hate it, mate. Interim champions – ie champions who aren’t champions – is embarrassing enough to explain to new fans. Guy who knocked out the other guy but doesn’t hold an actual ‘win’ over him would absurdly embarrassing."

Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds... and dabbed

Mike Perry tweeted before Friday's weigh-ins that he might not make it, implying that he could not cut down far enough to make weight for the main card welterweight bout against Tim Means at UFC 257.

I’m sorry man. I don’t think I can make it — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Jon Anik missed the 171 lbs. mark for a non-title Welterweight bout by 4.5 pounds. He stepped on to the scale coming in at 175.5 pounds, and dabbed for the camera before stepping off.

Advertisement

Mike Perry misses the welterweight mark — coming in at 175.5 pounds for his #UFC255 fight — then dabs. pic.twitter.com/0ZJOU4S1Hr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 20, 2020

While Mike Perry is the latest, he is definitely not the first UFC fighter to have missed weight by a considerable margin.

UFC has seen serious issues regarding weight cuts in the past, with fighters suffering from strokes, dehydration and kidney failures trying to make weight.