UFC commentator sends out cryptic tweet hinting at Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad fight - "See you there"

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad may be having a rematch if a known UFC broadcaster's hint is to be taken seriously.

The UFC will return to Manchester, England at UFC 304 in July with many in the combat sports community theorizing that Edwards may compete on this card. Nothing has been official but the partisan presence that the UK warrior would have has fueled some theories he may even main event.

Muhammad is also the No.2 contender in the 170 pound division and, as mentioned, has prior history with the champion.

Prolific UFC commentator Jon Anik took to his X account to seemingly hint at this sequel fight taking place. He did so by tagging Muhammad's handle discussing the looming United Kingdom show.

Here's what Anik said:

"Flight booked for Manchester, England. See you there @bullyb170."

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad's first encounter

While a rematch is not officially confirmed, these two men previously headlined a March 2021 UFC Fight Night inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leon Edwards returned to the cage after almost two years away from competing to take on Muhammad. Both men entered to fight in the octagon with matching professional MMA records with 18 wins and three defeats.

Edwards and Muhammad would encroach into the second round but things would end 18 seconds into the second stanza of the contest. Alas, an errant eye poke from Edwards that was clearly significant resulted in a no contest.

'Remember the Name' understandably vocalized his agony with Leon Edwards clearly looking out of sorts after this return to the cage ended so anticlimactically.

The Jamaica-born martial artist went on to cement himself as the reigning welterweight champion with a pair of defenses since that fight.

'Rocky' wrested the gold from Kamaru Usman after earning a win over Nate Diaz prior to that. Leon Edwards has also notched defenses over Usman in a rubber match and Colby Covington at UFC 286 and UFC 296, respectively.

Muhammad has put together five wins since the Edwards fight, notably over Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns.

He has not competed in the octagon for over a year with a defined focus on returning for a UFC welterweight title shot.