"It was like a scientific term... They called him fat" - UFC contender urges Khamzat Chimaev to eat healthier, stop "Allen Iverson practice" after UFC 279 debacle

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad gave Khamzat Chimaev a free piece of advice after the latter badly missed weight ahead of UFC 279.

Chimaev caused a massive shake-up to the UFC 279 card after he missed the contracted weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds. He ended up fighting Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout instead of Nate Diaz at welterweight.

Three days after the event, Muhammad posted his breakdown of the Chimaev vs. Holland matchup on Twitter. Regarding the welterweight star's controversy, Muhammad said:

"It'll be interesting what will happen to Chimaev. You know I have a lot of doctor friends in the field and we were talking about his medical condition. A lot of them are telling me it could be serious. Why he didn't make weight? They say... it was like a scientific term. ... They called him fat. Yeah, I think that was it. He was just fat. So maybe he starts eating healthier, starts being more disciplined, stops with the 'Allen Iverson practice.'"

Catch Belal Muhammad's analysis of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland below:

The last line was a reference to NBA legend Allen Iverson, who was quite infamous for skipping practice. Muhammad believes 'Borz' is the Iverson of the UFC as his sheer talent is able to make up for his perceived lack of discipline.

Ultimately, the opponent change was a non-factor as Chimaev dominated Holland, forcing him to tap out with a D'Arce choke in the first round. 'Borz' now holds a perfect 12-0 professional MMA record.

Belal Muhammad says Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland was unsurprising

As for the in-cage action, Belal Muhammad said Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland played out exactly how he had envisioned it.

The Chicago native pointed out that Chimaev was a bad stylistic matchup for Holland. The way he saw it, grappling is Chimaev's bread and butter and Holland's greatest weakness. According to the No.5-ranked UFC welterweight:

"Pretty much what I expected: Holland's weakness is wrestling, [and] Chimaev's strength is wrestling. Holland did have a couple of good grappling sequences and it would've been really interesting to see [what happens] if he got that first couple of minutes because that was all sprint for Chimaev. He kept locking in the D'Arce –squeezing, squeezing and squeezing. Holland didn't have give up in him. He was trying to fight out, but you know, Chimaev's just relentless with the grappling."

Watch the full breakdown below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew