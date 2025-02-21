  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC cutman drops hilarious Will Smith GIF while reacting to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight announcement

UFC cutman drops hilarious Will Smith GIF while reacting to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight announcement

By Imran
Modified Feb 21, 2025 18:19 GMT
Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
A UFC cutman reacts to the announcement of Alexander Volkanovski (left) vs. Diego Lopes (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Alexander Volkanovski is back in the UFC featherweight title contention after Ilia Topuria vacated the belt to switch to the lightweight division. Volkanovski is scheduled to take on Diego Lopes at UFC 314 for the vacant undisputed UFC featherweight championship. A UFC cutman offered a hilarious reaction to the announcement of the title showdown between the pair.

Ad

'The Great' locked horns with Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in a featherweight title showdown. Topuria knocked him out in the second round to win the title. He defended it once against Max Holloway at UFC 308 and vacated it for his title ambitions in the lightweight division.

This led the UFC to book Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for UFC 314. The announcement was posted by ESPN MMA on their Instagram account, which read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Alexander Volkanovski will face Diego Lopes for the vacant undisputed featherweight title at UFC 314, Dana White announced."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The UFC cutman Brad Tate showed up in the comments section of the post and reacted to it with a hilarious Will Smith GIF.

Check out Tate's comment below:

Screenshot courtesy: @ESPNMMA&#039;s comments section on Instagram
Screenshot courtesy: @ESPNMMA's comments section on Instagram

Diego Lopes reacts to announcement of featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes made his UFC debut in 2023 against Movsar Evloev and lost via unaninmous decision. However, since then, he has been cruising on a five-fight winning streak. Alexander Volkanovski, on the other hand, ruled the featherweight division for years before dropping his title to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Ad

As Lopes prepares to feature in one of the biggest fights of his career at UFC 314 against Volkanovski, the 30-year-old Brazilian resolves to show up to the occasion and not "fail." Lopes reacted to the announcement of the fight by posting a confident message on X.

"I have worked like no one else in recent years, I have accepted challenges and dares that the UFC has put in front of me, I have said yes in every situation, even when it was not favorable for me. In less than 2 years within the UFC I will have my opportunity for the title. I will not fail. Dream, believe, make it happen."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी