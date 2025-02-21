Alexander Volkanovski is back in the UFC featherweight title contention after Ilia Topuria vacated the belt to switch to the lightweight division. Volkanovski is scheduled to take on Diego Lopes at UFC 314 for the vacant undisputed UFC featherweight championship. A UFC cutman offered a hilarious reaction to the announcement of the title showdown between the pair.

'The Great' locked horns with Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in a featherweight title showdown. Topuria knocked him out in the second round to win the title. He defended it once against Max Holloway at UFC 308 and vacated it for his title ambitions in the lightweight division.

This led the UFC to book Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for UFC 314. The announcement was posted by ESPN MMA on their Instagram account, which read:

"Alexander Volkanovski will face Diego Lopes for the vacant undisputed featherweight title at UFC 314, Dana White announced."

The UFC cutman Brad Tate showed up in the comments section of the post and reacted to it with a hilarious Will Smith GIF.

Check out Tate's comment below:

Screenshot courtesy: @ESPNMMA's comments section on Instagram

Diego Lopes reacts to announcement of featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes made his UFC debut in 2023 against Movsar Evloev and lost via unaninmous decision. However, since then, he has been cruising on a five-fight winning streak. Alexander Volkanovski, on the other hand, ruled the featherweight division for years before dropping his title to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

As Lopes prepares to feature in one of the biggest fights of his career at UFC 314 against Volkanovski, the 30-year-old Brazilian resolves to show up to the occasion and not "fail." Lopes reacted to the announcement of the fight by posting a confident message on X.

"I have worked like no one else in recent years, I have accepted challenges and dares that the UFC has put in front of me, I have said yes in every situation, even when it was not favorable for me. In less than 2 years within the UFC I will have my opportunity for the title. I will not fail. Dream, believe, make it happen."

