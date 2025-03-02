UFC cutman looks back at the time a confident college wrestler claimed he could beat Alex Pereira with a full camp

Alex Pereira’s dominant performance in the UFC has made him a force to reckon with inside the octagon, but that didn't stop some fighters from believing they could take him down. A college wrestler recently claimed that he could beat the UFC light heavyweight champion with a full training camp. His elite confidence has gathered the attention of fans and pundits.

UFC cutman Brade Tate commented on the bold statement, reflecting on the young wrestler's belief in his wrestling skills.

While wrestling is a crucial weapon against strikers, facing Pereira is a different ball game altogether. After all, Pereira has dominated against world-class opponents.

The college wrestler said:

"I am being honest here, it is 100%- Alex Pereira because that guy is.. if anyone knows how to wrestle against him-I am a collegiate wrestler,if anyone knows how to wrestle against him it's over, I understand he can knock you out with any punches, but if you look at people trying to take him down, people take him down with ease, because he doesn't know anything about wrestling, he won't be the champ much longer-two or five if he gets a wrestler in there."

Check out the college wrestler's comments in the video below:

Tate couldn’t help but laugh at the claim, throwing in a sarcastic remark about the wrestler’s confidence.

"My man confidence 💯 and I like it"

Check out a screenshot of Brad Tate's comment below:

Screenshot of Brad Tate's comment: [Image courtesy:@ sportscenter on Instagram]

Alex Pereira drills takedown defense ahead of UFC 313 clash with Magomed Ankalaev

Ahead of UFC 313, Alex Pereira is working on Magomed Ankalaev's wrestling-heavy strategy for takedown defense. With Dagestani wrestling and Sambo training on his mind, Pereira will look to eliminate grappling exchanges and keep the fight standing. He is training with some great wrestlers, drilling each aspect of sprawling, cage defense, and counters to defend his light heavyweight title.

Pereira is known for his striking, but his defensive grappling is evolving and will need to be on point with Ankalaev's non-stop pressure. This means he's putting high-level wrestling techniques in the bargain, countering takedown threats and building that precious space for his trademark lightning bolts.

If Pereira can keep the fight standing, his precise striking may just become an overload for the Dagestani challenger.

Check out a video of Alex Pereira's training camp:

