UFC cutman makes Mr. Miyagi reference as Alex Pereira prepares for UFC 313 in freezing conditions with Glover Teixeira 

A UFC cutman came up with a Mr. Miyagi reference after witnessing how Alex Pereira is training for his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. The extreme weather conditions at Pereira's training location got him compared to the popular character from 'The Karate Kid' movie series.

Pereira will appear in his fourth title defense encounter against Ankalaev on March 8, which will also mark his first fight of this year. The Brazilian has been enjoying his time outside the octagon in various ways since his last fight at UFC 307. Several UFC insiders including Daniel Cormier, expressed worries after sensing a lack of intent about training for his upcoming fight in Pereira.

However, a recent Instagram post from @espnmma showcased how Pereira and his mentor, Glover Teixeira, had chosen a freezing location to train for the former's upcoming fight. The accompanying video displayed both of them in a grappling drill amidst a snow-covered landscape.

The UFC cutman, Brad Tate, better known as Cutman Tate, linked Pereira to Mr. Miyura on account of his choice to go unconventional in his training method. His comment on the post read:

"This is some Mr Miyagi type s*it"

Brad Tate's reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma On Instagram]

Alex Pereira suggested Daniel Cormier to stay free of worries

A few days ago, Daniel Cormier expressed concern after witnessing Alex Pereira enjoying in Australia as he thought that the Brazilian should've started training for his UFC 313 encounter. In a recent episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, 'DC' said:

What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks! Ankalaev’s already here, he’s in Vegas, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira.

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (33:56):

However, Pereira was quick to assure the former UFC champ-champ about staying free of worries as he was putting in the required work at his mentor, Glover Teixeira's very own facility, Teixeira MMA and Fitness. The words in one of his recent Instagram stories read:

"Don't worry @dc_mma [Cormier's Instagram username]. We're over here working"

