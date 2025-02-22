Alex Pereira responds to Daniel Cormier's skepticism about his fight readiness ahead of UFC 313 clash against Magomed Ankalaev: "Don't worry"

Alex Pereira has been the subject of intense scrutiny ahead of his UFC 313 bout with Magomed Ankalaev. However, the light heavyweight champion recently took to his Instagram story to assure the MMA world, and former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier in particular, that he is well-prepared for next weekend.

In response to Cormier's concern over his training and preparation for Ankalaev, Pereira shared a clip of him sharpening his defensive wrestling and grappling in a drill. Moreover, he added the following text to his Instagram story, addressing Cormier directly:

"Don't worry @dc_mma We're over here working"

A screenshot of Alex Pereira's Instagram story

Pereira is one of the most devastating strikers in UFC history, with no one besides Israel Adesanya having shown the ability to stand with him without either desperately resorting to takedowns like Jan Błachowicz or getting flatlined like Sean Strickland, Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka.

Unfortunately, his defensive wrestling and grappling have always been regarded as the weaker aspects of his game. He was outwrestled, for example, by a lifelong kickboxer in Adesanya, as well as a subpar wrestler in Błachowicz. Ankalaev is regarded as a much higher-level wrestler than either man.

In fact, he is the light heavyweight representative of Dagestani wrestling, with many expecting him to pose the most difficult challenge to Pereira's light heavyweight championship reign. However, Pereira appears as relaxed as ever, training with Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Glover Teixeira.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first instance of Pereira drawing concern for his pre-fight activity, as this was the case ahead of his UFC 303 rematch against Procházka, who he dominated in otherworldly fashion.

Daniel Cormier initially doubted that Alex Pereira would be successful in the UFC

On Jan. 20, 2024, Joe Rogan revealed on a Fight Companion episode that Daniel Cormier wasn't always high on Alex Pereira. Ahead of the all-time great kickboxer's promotional run, Cormier dismissed Rogan's praise of 'Poatan,' which the longtime UFC commentator recounted.

"Bro, I remember I was telling people about him before he entered the UFC. I was telling DC (Daniel Cormier). DC didn't believe me. He was like, 'Come on.' I go, 'Dude, you gotta listen to me. You gotta listen to me. This guy has that crazy power. He's got something weird, where he hits guys, they look confused.' I watched him beat everything."

Check out Joe Rogan revealing Daniel Cormier's doubts about Alex Pereira (49:15):

Now, Pereira has achieved the unprecedented, stopping various former UFC champions over the course of his stellar run in the promotion.

