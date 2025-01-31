UFC cutman reacts to Israel Adesanya sharing weird NFSW tactic for fight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya shared a sacrifice he made for his much-anticipated clash against Nassourdine Imavov, which quickly went viral on the internet. His revelation even garnered a reaction from a UFC cutman.

Adesanya is gearing up for his first non-title fight since 2019 as he takes on Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. Ahead of the clash, speaking to Ariel Helwani, 'The Last Stylebender' revealed his preparation for the fight and the sacrifices he's making. The former champion shared:

“This camp will be the most I have [abstained]... It's always there. I'm always h**ny.”

Full Violence shared Adesanya’s comments on Instagram, which caught the attention of UFC cutman Brad Tate, who took to the comments section to highlight the Nigerian-born Kiwi’s candidness, writing:

“This dude is to honest Dam if.”

Check out a screenshot of Brad Tate’s comment below:

Screenshot of Brad Tate’s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya is ready to silence doubters with another dominant performance

Israel Adesanya lost his middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 and could not re-claim the belt when he took on Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305. Currently, Adesanya is on a two-fight losing streak, which is the first of his career.

However, in his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show, he vowed to make the haters, who are mocking him and suggesting he should retire from the sport, eat their words. Adesanya said:

"I don't need anything really from this game. It's just what I want to do and I want to compete at the highest level because I still feel like I am the best and I'll prove that. Again, I'm quietly confident with my skills and the work I've put in for this fight so I can't wait to just go in there and just do the work and then people are going to be on my d**k again, like, 'Oh my god, he's this, he's that, he's amazing.' Because that's the game we're in."

He continued:

"You have one loss and, 'Oh, he should retire, he's done, he's washed.' And then you go in there and smoke someone. And this is not the first time this has happened in the UFC. They said it to me a couple times before in the past. 'Oh no, he's done, he should retire', but I don't listen. I just, again, do what I want to do."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

